Administrative System Totally Collapsed In Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 28 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday said the administrative system had totally collapsed in Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann running away from the field after realising that the people would reject him in 2027, even as he asserted Punjab was with Punjabis and the Akali Dal.

The SAD chief told the media here that“never has Punjab witnessed such a situation while referring to cases like that of Daljit Singh, whose mortal remains were forcibly taken away from the family by the police”.

“As there is no commander in Punjab, the police are also acting on their own, which is unprecedented.”

Asserting that Punjab was with Punjabis, Badal said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Punjab will not affect Punjabis in any matter whatsoever, as they have decided to support their own regional party, which alone can rise up to their expectations and aspirations.

Answering a media query, Badal said,“We are ready to form an alliance with any political party which accepts our ideologies and policies”.

He said he had already made it clear that SAD would never align with either the Congress or AAP.

“Whenever any alliance proposal comes, we will consider the same,” he added.

Meanwhile, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the Punjab Yatra, which was to be initiated on November 10, would now be launched on November 15.

Asserting that party president Badal would lead the yatra, he said it was being postponed due to the festival season, and farmers were busy selling crops.

He said a party delegation would meet the Punjab Human Rights Commission and appeal for action against police personnel who had forcibly taken the mortal remains of Daljit Singh from his family at Mansa.

He said the fact that the aggrieved family was also beaten up in this process would also be taken up with the commission. He said other cases of police high-handedness would also be taken up with the commission.