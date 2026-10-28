Telangana Offers To Help Andhra Restore Power In Cyclone-Hit Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 28 (IANS) The Telangana government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has come forward to help Andhra Pradesh in relief and electricity restoration works in its cyclone-affected areas.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, on Wednesday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, over the phone and enquired about the impact of Cyclone Arnab and the damage caused by the severe weather conditions in the state.

According to an official release, Gottipati briefed his Telangana counterpart on the damage reported so far, the ongoing relief and restoration operations, and the measures being undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to minimise losses and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Gottipati outlined the steps being taken by the Andhra Pradesh government to address the impact of the cyclone, with particular emphasis on restoring electricity supply and ensuring the safety of people in affected regions.

Bhatti Vikramarka assured Andhra Pradesh of the Telangana government's full support in dealing with the situation. He conveyed the State government's readiness to extend assistance by providing personnel and essential materials required for electricity restoration, should the need arise.

The assurance of assistance is expected to strengthen the ongoing efforts to restore power supply and facilitate a quicker response to cyclone-related disruptions.

Gottipati Ravi Kumar expressed his gratitude to the Telangana government and Bhatti Vikramarka for extending support to Andhra Pradesh during this challenging period. He appreciated the gesture of solidarity and the willingness to provide the necessary resources for restoration operations.

The Energy Department had mobilised around 6,000 experienced personnel and put emergency response mechanisms in place.

Gottipati Ravi Kumar had earlier stated that experienced personnel, including officers and field staff familiar with cyclone-related restoration operations, had been mobilised to support emergency services and expedite the restoration of power supply in affected areas.

Leave arrangements had been revised in areas outside the cyclone's immediate impact to ensure the availability of adequate manpower. Personnel were being deployed to vulnerable locations according to operational requirements, he said.

The minister also directed the chairpersons and managing directors of power distribution companies to undertake field visits and closely monitor the situation. Directors supervised operations in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada and Konaseema districts.