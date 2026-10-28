Jhoom Brings A Bygone India To Life With An All-Day Dining And Bar Experience In Chandigarh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chandigarh, India, October 2026: With Jhoom, Azure Hospitality brings this thought to life, introducing a new all-day dining and bar destination in Chandigarh that celebrates an India shaped by travelling cultures, shared histories, music, food and the exchange of ideas.
Conceived as“Welcome to Then", Jhoom draws inspiration from a bygone India, reimagined for the present. At its heart is an Art Deco kothi inspired by the grand old mansions and estates of Calcutta and Bombay, while its eclectic menu and signature beverage programme bring together flavours and influences from across India and beyond. Together, these elements create a destination that looks to the past without being bound by it.
Co-founded by Rahul Khanna and Kabir Suri, Azure Hospitality has built a portfolio of distinctive dining concepts across India. With Jhoom, the company explores a different facet of the country's cultural memory, creating a destination where the setting, food, drink and music come together as parts of one larger story.
“We wanted Jhoom to have a point of view that guests could experience from the moment they walk in. India has always been a meeting point of cultures, ideas and influences, and that exchange has shaped everything from our food to our music and the way we gather. With Jhoom, we have taken inspiration from this rich cultural fabric to create a contemporary hospitality concept that feels rooted, distinctive and relevant today. It is our interpretation of nostalgia not as a recreation of the past, but as a way to create something meaningful for the present,” says Rahul Khanna, co-founder, Azure Hospitality Pvt Ltd.
THE KOTHI & BAGH-E-JHOOM: A MANSION OF STORIES
Jhoom's design draws from the idea of a grand Indian residence, where architecture and the art of gathering are inseparable. The indoor space, Kothi, takes inspiration from the Art Deco residences and stately old estates of Calcutta and Bombay, alongside the cultural legacy of India's gharanas of yore. It brings together the formality and character of a traditional kothi with the clean geometry and distinctive elegance of Art Deco, creating an interior that feels rooted in a bygone era yet relevant to contemporary dining.
Extending the experience outdoors is Bagh-e-Jhoom, envisioned as the garden of this imagined mansion. While Kothi offers an intimate, heritage-inspired setting, Bagh-e-Jhoom introduces a more open-air experience. Together, the two spaces evoke the different moods of a traditional Indian residence, where indoor gatherings and time spent outdoors are equally integral to the experience.
The interplay between the two settings gives physical expression to Jhoom's“Welcome to Then” philosophy. From the architectural character of Kothi to the garden-like setting of Bagh-e-Jhoom, every space contributes to a destination designed around the pleasures of dining, conversation and coming together.
AN INDIA THAT TRAVELLED, SERVED ON A PLATE
Jhoom's all-day menu takes inspiration from the many cultures, flavours and influences that have travelled through India and found a place in its kitchens and collective memory. Bringing together Indian favourites, European influences and Asian flavours, it balances familiar comfort with a spirit of experimentation, allowing guests to move between cuisines and discover something new with every visit.
The Indian selection revisits much-loved flavours through dishes such as Jhoom's Dal Makhani, Boneless Smoked Butter Chicken, Railway First Class Mutton Curry and Peepe Wala Baigan Bharta. Small plates reinterpret familiar street-food favourites, while house-made chutneys and pickles bring the accompaniments of Indian dining into focus.
The European offering spans pastas, risottos, grills, sandwiches and hand-tossed pizzas. Across the Asian menu, guests can explore sushi, dim sum and prawn tempura alongside ramen, Burmese Khao Suey and Thai curries. Desserts such as Old-School Caramel Custard, Coin Jalebi with Rabdi and Gulab Jamun Brûlée complete a menu that draws on memory while leaving room for surprise.
“At Jhoom, the menu is about the journeys flavours have taken and the memories they carry with them. India's culinary identity has always been shaped by exchange, with ingredients, techniques and traditions travelling across regions and finding new expressions. We wanted to reflect that spirit by bringing familiar Indian comfort food together with European and Asian influences. The menu moves between the recognisable and the unexpected, with house-made chutneys and pickles adding their own sense of familiarity. Ultimately, we want guests to feel at home with the food while still discovering something new,” says Janti Duggal.
A BAR WITH ITS OWN STORIES TO TELL
The beverage programme extends Jhoom's cultural narrative into the bar, drawing on traditional Indian refreshments, evocative ingredients, historic cities and the atmosphere of another era. Its signature collections are designed around distinct moods, bringing storytelling and flavour together in contemporary interpretations.
The Sharbat Society revisits India's tradition of sharbats and indigenous ingredients through a modern cocktail lens. Nizam's Lost Pearl, The Saffron Crown, Mirza & Mir and Devdas's Mehfil bring together ingredients such as khus, saffron, jasmine tea, dates and warming spices in drinks inspired by India's cultural and culinary heritage.
The Verandah Club is conceived for sociable, leisurely drinking, with cocktails including Shahi Tukda, Moon Over Pichola, The Sandalwood Throne and Polki Pink Diamond. The Ballroom offers a more spirited collection, featuring Blue Maharaja, Gold Leaf Negroni and Jhoom Coronation. For guests seeking alcohol-free options, the Non-Alcoholic Rituals selection includes Kokum Ginger Fizz, Aam Panna Cooler, Seb Anar Mirch Sangam and Khus Sharbat.
Each collection contributes a different character to the experience, from the familiarity of Indian ingredients to the elegance of classic cocktail culture, while remaining connected to Jhoom's larger story.
“With Jhoom, the focus was on translating a strong concept into a cohesive experience across every touchpoint. The interiors establish the mood, the menu brings together diverse culinary influences, and the beverage programme adds another dimension through its ingredients, techniques and storytelling. Each element has its own character, but the experience works as a whole. From the way guests encounter the space to the way they explore the food and drinks, our aim is to create a destination that feels distinctive, thoughtfully put together and rewarding to return to,” says Vineet Kochar, COO, Azure Hospitality.
Conceived as“Welcome to Then", Jhoom draws inspiration from a bygone India, reimagined for the present. At its heart is an Art Deco kothi inspired by the grand old mansions and estates of Calcutta and Bombay, while its eclectic menu and signature beverage programme bring together flavours and influences from across India and beyond. Together, these elements create a destination that looks to the past without being bound by it.
Co-founded by Rahul Khanna and Kabir Suri, Azure Hospitality has built a portfolio of distinctive dining concepts across India. With Jhoom, the company explores a different facet of the country's cultural memory, creating a destination where the setting, food, drink and music come together as parts of one larger story.
“We wanted Jhoom to have a point of view that guests could experience from the moment they walk in. India has always been a meeting point of cultures, ideas and influences, and that exchange has shaped everything from our food to our music and the way we gather. With Jhoom, we have taken inspiration from this rich cultural fabric to create a contemporary hospitality concept that feels rooted, distinctive and relevant today. It is our interpretation of nostalgia not as a recreation of the past, but as a way to create something meaningful for the present,” says Rahul Khanna, co-founder, Azure Hospitality Pvt Ltd.
THE KOTHI & BAGH-E-JHOOM: A MANSION OF STORIES
Jhoom's design draws from the idea of a grand Indian residence, where architecture and the art of gathering are inseparable. The indoor space, Kothi, takes inspiration from the Art Deco residences and stately old estates of Calcutta and Bombay, alongside the cultural legacy of India's gharanas of yore. It brings together the formality and character of a traditional kothi with the clean geometry and distinctive elegance of Art Deco, creating an interior that feels rooted in a bygone era yet relevant to contemporary dining.
Extending the experience outdoors is Bagh-e-Jhoom, envisioned as the garden of this imagined mansion. While Kothi offers an intimate, heritage-inspired setting, Bagh-e-Jhoom introduces a more open-air experience. Together, the two spaces evoke the different moods of a traditional Indian residence, where indoor gatherings and time spent outdoors are equally integral to the experience.
The interplay between the two settings gives physical expression to Jhoom's“Welcome to Then” philosophy. From the architectural character of Kothi to the garden-like setting of Bagh-e-Jhoom, every space contributes to a destination designed around the pleasures of dining, conversation and coming together.
AN INDIA THAT TRAVELLED, SERVED ON A PLATE
Jhoom's all-day menu takes inspiration from the many cultures, flavours and influences that have travelled through India and found a place in its kitchens and collective memory. Bringing together Indian favourites, European influences and Asian flavours, it balances familiar comfort with a spirit of experimentation, allowing guests to move between cuisines and discover something new with every visit.
The Indian selection revisits much-loved flavours through dishes such as Jhoom's Dal Makhani, Boneless Smoked Butter Chicken, Railway First Class Mutton Curry and Peepe Wala Baigan Bharta. Small plates reinterpret familiar street-food favourites, while house-made chutneys and pickles bring the accompaniments of Indian dining into focus.
The European offering spans pastas, risottos, grills, sandwiches and hand-tossed pizzas. Across the Asian menu, guests can explore sushi, dim sum and prawn tempura alongside ramen, Burmese Khao Suey and Thai curries. Desserts such as Old-School Caramel Custard, Coin Jalebi with Rabdi and Gulab Jamun Brûlée complete a menu that draws on memory while leaving room for surprise.
“At Jhoom, the menu is about the journeys flavours have taken and the memories they carry with them. India's culinary identity has always been shaped by exchange, with ingredients, techniques and traditions travelling across regions and finding new expressions. We wanted to reflect that spirit by bringing familiar Indian comfort food together with European and Asian influences. The menu moves between the recognisable and the unexpected, with house-made chutneys and pickles adding their own sense of familiarity. Ultimately, we want guests to feel at home with the food while still discovering something new,” says Janti Duggal.
A BAR WITH ITS OWN STORIES TO TELL
The beverage programme extends Jhoom's cultural narrative into the bar, drawing on traditional Indian refreshments, evocative ingredients, historic cities and the atmosphere of another era. Its signature collections are designed around distinct moods, bringing storytelling and flavour together in contemporary interpretations.
The Sharbat Society revisits India's tradition of sharbats and indigenous ingredients through a modern cocktail lens. Nizam's Lost Pearl, The Saffron Crown, Mirza & Mir and Devdas's Mehfil bring together ingredients such as khus, saffron, jasmine tea, dates and warming spices in drinks inspired by India's cultural and culinary heritage.
The Verandah Club is conceived for sociable, leisurely drinking, with cocktails including Shahi Tukda, Moon Over Pichola, The Sandalwood Throne and Polki Pink Diamond. The Ballroom offers a more spirited collection, featuring Blue Maharaja, Gold Leaf Negroni and Jhoom Coronation. For guests seeking alcohol-free options, the Non-Alcoholic Rituals selection includes Kokum Ginger Fizz, Aam Panna Cooler, Seb Anar Mirch Sangam and Khus Sharbat.
Each collection contributes a different character to the experience, from the familiarity of Indian ingredients to the elegance of classic cocktail culture, while remaining connected to Jhoom's larger story.
“With Jhoom, the focus was on translating a strong concept into a cohesive experience across every touchpoint. The interiors establish the mood, the menu brings together diverse culinary influences, and the beverage programme adds another dimension through its ingredients, techniques and storytelling. Each element has its own character, but the experience works as a whole. From the way guests encounter the space to the way they explore the food and drinks, our aim is to create a destination that feels distinctive, thoughtfully put together and rewarding to return to,” says Vineet Kochar, COO, Azure Hospitality.
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