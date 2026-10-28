Hypertension Pipeline Insights 2026: Novel Mechanisms, Promising Candidates, And Competitive Landscape Addpharma Inc., Alnylam Therapeutics, ORPHAI THERAPEUTICS, 35Pharma, Ribomic, Gmax Biopharma

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 28, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Hypertension pipeline constitutes 100+ key companies continuously working towards developing 110+ Hypertension treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Hypertension Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Hypertension Market.

The Hypertension Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Hypertension Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Hypertension treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Hypertension companies working in the treatment market are Addpharma Inc., Alnylam Therapeutics, ORPHAI THERAPEUTICS, 35Pharma Inc., Aerovate Therapeutics, Novartis, Keros Therapeutics, Vigonvita Life Sciences, Insmed Incorporated, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Actelion, Gossamer Bio, Lung Biotechnology PBC, United Therapeutics, Gilead Science, Acceleron Pharma, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others, are developing therapies for the Hypertension treatment



Emerging Hypertension therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- AD-209, Zilebesiran, LAM-001, HS135, AV-101, LTP001, KER-012, TPN171H, Treprostinil Palmitil, Satralizumab (Genetical Recombination), Sotatercept, Macitentan, ACT-293987, GB002 (seralutinib), Parenteral Treprostinil, Ralinepag, Selonsertib, Sotatercept, ubenimex, Olaparib, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Hypertension market in the coming years.

In October 2026, Lorundrostat's New Drug Application (NDA) represents a key upcoming regulatory milestone in the hypertension treatment pipeline. The US FDA has set December 22, 2026, as the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date for its decision; however, this date indicates the anticipated regulatory review outcome rather than confirmed approval. The drug's clinical development program targets adults with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension, including those with comorbid chronic kidney disease and other conditions linked to aldosterone dysregulation.

In September 2026, The US FDA's 2026 novel drug approval records do not indicate any additional novel antihypertensive drug approvals in September. Based on the records reviewed, Baxfendy remains the primary newly approved therapy specifically targeting hypertension in 2026.

In March 2026, Mineralys Therapeutics announced that the US FDA had accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for lorundrostat, an investigational aldosterone synthase inhibitor intended to treat adults with hypertension alongside other antihypertensive medications. The FDA set December 22, 2026, as the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date for its regulatory decision.

In September 2025, AllRock Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing therapies for cardiopulmonary and fibrotic diseases, announced a $50 million Series A financing round co-led by Versant Ventures and Westlake BioPartners. The funding will support the advancement of its lead candidate, ROC-101 an oral, first-in-class pan-rho-associated protein kinase (ROCK) inhibitor exclusively licensed from Sanofi into Phase 2 clinical trials. ROC-101 is being developed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (ILD-PH), both life-threatening conditions with poor five-year survival rates of 57% and 38%. By targeting inflammatory, proliferative, and fibrotic remodeling driven by both ROCK1 and ROCK2, ROC-101 holds promise to meet a major unmet need in these patient populations.

In August 2025, Cereno Scientific's lead candidate, CS1, has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for pulmonary arterial hypertension, acknowledging its promise as a novel and potentially disease-modifying therapy for this rare and severe condition.

In August 2025, VASTHERA Co., Ltd. announced FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to begin a Phase 1 trial for VTB-10, a novel candidate for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Developed via the company's proprietary Redoxizyme platform, VTB-10 is a first-in-class small molecule enzyme (Chemzyme) designed to mimic the function of peroxiredoxin (PRX), which is deficient in PAH lesions. Preclinical data showed that VTB-10 not only reversed abnormal vascular remodeling but also restored healthy endothelial function, offering a dual mechanism of action that sets it apart from current treatment options.

In March 2025, Merck (NYSE: MRK), also known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, has shared initial results from its Phase 3 ZENITH trial evaluating WINREVAIR (sotatercept-csrk) versus placebo in adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, Group 1 PH), classified as WHO functional class III or IV and at high risk of mortality, despite receiving the maximum tolerated background PAH therapy. With a median follow-up of 10.6 months (range: 0.3–26.1), WINREVAIR significantly reduced the relative risk of major morbidity and mortality events-including all-cause death, lung transplantation, or PAH-related hospitalization (≥24 hours)-by 76% (HR=0.24 [95% CI, 0.13–0.43]; p In January 2025, Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced preliminary findings from its Phase 3 ZENITH trial assessing WINREVAIR (sotatercept-csrk) against placebo in adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, Group 1 PH), specifically those categorized as WHO functional class III or IV and considered at high risk of mortality despite being on optimized background PAH treatment. Over a median follow-up period of 10.6 months (range: 0.3–26.1), WINREVAIR demonstrated a 76% reduction in the relative risk of major morbidity and mortality events-defined as all-cause death, lung transplant, or PAH-related hospitalization lasting 24 hours or more-compared to placebo (HR=0.24 [95% CI, 0.13–0.43]; p

Hypertension Overview

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a chronic medical condition in which the force of blood against the artery walls remains consistently elevated. Over time, this increased pressure can strain the heart and blood vessels, leading to serious health problems such as heart disease, stroke, kidney damage, and vision loss. It is often called a“silent killer” because it may not cause noticeable symptoms until complications arise. Hypertension is typically managed through lifestyle changes-like a healthy diet, regular exercise, and reduced salt intake-and medications to help control blood pressure levels.

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Emerging Hypertension Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



AD-209: Addpharma Inc.

Zilebesiran: Alnylam Therapeutics

LAM-001: ORPHAI THERAPEUTICS

HS135: 35Pharma Inc.

TYVASO/TYVASO DPI/TREPROST Inhalation Solution (treprostinil): United Therapeutics/Mochida Pharmaceutical

OPSYNVI/YUVANCI (macitentan and tadalafil): Johnson & Johnson

WINREVAIR (sotatercept): Merck

UPTRAVI (selexipag): Johnson & Johnson/ Nippon Shinyaku

AV-101: Aerovate Therapeutics

LTP001: Novartis

KER-012: Keros Therapeutics

TPN171H: Vigonvita Life Sciences

Treprostinil Palmitil: Insmed Incorporated

Satralizumab (Genetical Recombination): Chugai Pharmaceutical

Sotatercept: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Macitentan: Janssen Pharmaceutical

ACT-293987: Actelion

GB002 (seralutinib): Gossamer Bio

Parenteral Treprostinil: Lung Biotechnology PBC

Ralinepag: United Therapeutics

Selonsertib: Gilead Sciences

Sotatercept: Acceleron Pharma

ubenimex: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Olaparib: AstraZeneca

Hypertension Route of Administration

Hypertension pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravitreal

Subretinal

Topical Molecule Type

Hypertension Molecule Type

Hypertension Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

Hypertension Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Hypertension Assessment by Product Type

Hypertension By Stage and Product Type

Hypertension Assessment by Route of Administration

Hypertension By Stage and Route of Administration

Hypertension Assessment by Molecule Type Hypertension by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Hypertension Report covers around 110+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Hypertension product details are provided in the report. Download the Hypertension pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Hypertension therapies

Some of the key companies in the Hypertension Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Hypertension are - VasThera Co Ltd, Altavant Sciences Inc, Alterras Therapeutics GmbH, United Therapeutics Corp, Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, Gmax Biopharm LLC, Antlia Bioscience Inc, and others.

Hypertension Pipeline Analysis:

The Hypertension pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hypertension with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hypertension Treatment.

Hypertension key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hypertension Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hypertension market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Hypertension drugs and therapies

Hypertension Market Drivers



Rising Global Prevalence: The increasing burden of hypertension, driven by aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and unhealthy dietary habits, is fueling demand for innovative therapies.

Unmet Medical Needs: Limited blood pressure control among patients despite existing treatments is encouraging the development of novel therapies and combination approaches.

Advancements in Drug Development: Research into new mechanisms of action, including aldosterone synthase inhibitors and RNA-based therapies, is expanding the hypertension treatment pipeline.

Growing Focus on Resistant Hypertension: Increasing research into treatment-resistant hypertension is creating opportunities for innovative drugs and device-based interventions. Increasing R&D Investment: Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are investing in clinical trials to develop more effective, long-acting, and patient-friendly treatment options.

Hypertension Market Barriers



Established Treatment Options: The availability of generic antihypertensive drugs, including ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and calcium channel blockers, creates strong competition for emerging therapies.

Clinical Trial Challenges: Demonstrating sustained blood pressure reduction and long-term cardiovascular benefits can increase the complexity, duration, and cost of clinical trials.

Safety and Tolerability Concerns: Potential adverse effects, drug interactions, and long-term safety considerations may hinder the development and adoption of novel treatments.

Patient Adherence Issues: Poor medication adherence and the need for lifelong treatment can complicate disease management and affect real-world therapeutic outcomes. Regulatory and Market Access Challenges: Stringent regulatory requirements, pricing pressures, reimbursement limitations, and the need to demonstrate cost-effectiveness may delay commercialization and restrict access to new therapies.

Scope of Hypertension Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Hypertension Companies: Addpharma Inc., Alnylam Therapeutics, ORPHAI THERAPEUTICS, 35Pharma Inc., Aerovate Therapeutics, Novartis, Keros Therapeutics, Vigonvita Life Sciences, Insmed Incorporated, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Actelion, Gossamer Bio, Lung Biotechnology PBC, United Therapeutics, Gilead Science, Acceleron Pharma, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Hypertension Therapies: AD-209, Zilebesiran, LAM-001, HS135, AV-101, LTP001, KER-012, TPN171H, Treprostinil Palmitil, Satralizumab (Genetical Recombination), Sotatercept, Macitentan, ACT-293987, GB002 (seralutinib), Parenteral Treprostinil, Ralinepag, Selonsertib, Sotatercept, ubenimex, Olaparib, and others

Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment: Hypertension current marketed and Hypertension emerging therapies Hypertension Market Dynamics: Hypertension market drivers and Hypertension market barriers

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Table of Contents

1. Hypertension Report Introduction

2. Hypertension Executive Summary

3. Hypertension Overview

4. Hypertension- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Hypertension Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Hypertension Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Hypertension Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Hypertension Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Hypertension Preclinical Stage Products

10. Hypertension Therapeutics Assessment

11. Hypertension Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Hypertension Key Companies

14. Hypertension Key Products

15. Hypertension Unmet Needs

16. Hypertension Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Hypertension Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Hypertension Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.