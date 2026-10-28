Matexcel Introduces Hydroxyapatite Materials For Biomedical And Industrial Applications

Shirley, New York - October 28, 2026 - Matexcel, a biotechnology company specialized in material science, has introduced its hydroxyapatite material offerings designed to support research in biomedical, engineering, dental science, and materials development.

Hydroxyapatite (HAp) is a naturally occurring mineral of biological importance due to its similarity to human hard tissue in size, crystallography, and composition. Human bone is mostly composed of acicular hydroxyapatite, which makes it an ideal material for bone and dental applications.

As a hydroxyapatite supplier, Matexcel's product line includes a variety of particle forms, including as rod, fibrous, spherical, and short-bar nano HAp, with exact diameters ranging from 10 nm to micrometer. Standout products include eggshell-derived HAp with primary particles ranging from 20 to 50 nm, which provides a high specific surface area for better tooth remineralization and adsorption efficacy. Porous HAp ceramics are also available in columnar or strip scaffolds for drug delivery and bone regeneration studies.

These materials serve multiple high-growth vertical sectors. In oral care, nano-hydroxyapatite (nano-HAp) added to toothpaste repairs enamel, alleviates tooth sensitivity, and enhances antibacterial properties. Orthopedic manufacturers utilize hydroxyapatite coatings to produce cementless knee prostheses and employ the material as a bone filler for repairing periodontal defects. Beyond the healthcare sector, hydroxyapatite serves as an agricultural fertilizer and as a stationary phase for the chromatographic separation of proteins and peptides; its porous variants act as biocompatible carriers for the controlled release and delivery of drugs and genes.

Some of the featured products include:

Hydroxyapatite (HAp) Powder, Rod-shaped

Hydroxyapatite (HAp) Powder, Rod-shaped, 20nm

Hydroxyapatite (HAp) (Short bar) Powder

Hydroxyapatite (HAp) (Fibrous) Powder

Hydroxyapatite (HAp) (Spherical) Powder

Hydroxyapatite porous ceramics

“Our HAp acicular powder has a purity of 96% and an individual size of 60 nm. The size distribution is narrow and follows a normal distribution. The size and morphology of the powder make it a suitable additive in food and toothpaste.” said Johnson, one of the representative speakers from Matexcel.“Other powder sizes are also available. We can produce acicular, short bar, fibrous, and microspheres-shaped powder upon special request.”

To know more detailed information about the hydroxyapatite products provided by Matexcel, please visit .