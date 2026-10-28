Special Operations Training Center Showcases Expertise, Innovation At SOFEX

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- The King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC) is showcasing its advanced military training technologies and facilities at the Special Operations Forces Exhibition (SOFEX 2026), highlighting its growing capabilities in specialized defense training services.

KASOTC Business Development Director Omar Ayoub told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the exhibition provides an opportunity to demonstrate the center's technological and training capabilities, including modern facilities designed to simulate operational conditions.

He said SOFEX serves as a strategic platform for strengthening partnerships with international defense companies, exchanging expertise and exploring the latest innovations in military and special operations training.

Ayoub added that the center's participation also includes meetings with official military delegations from around the world to explore cooperation opportunities with organizations seeking advanced training services.

He noted that SOFEX 2026 has attracted approximately 350 companies and 400 official military delegations, providing opportunities to engage with decision-makers, experts and specialists in the defense and training sectors.

Ayoub said KASOTC aims to attract new clients and expand its international partnerships by highlighting its accumulated expertise and specialized facilities, which enable it to deliver advanced military training programs tailored to operational requirements and evolving technologies.

//Petra// AJ