Russian Marketplace Ozon Estimates Losses From Drone Attacks On Warehouses At Over 30 Billion Rubles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Radio Liberty reported this, citing the marketplace's financial statements.

The reported amount includes“Damage to goods held for sale, losses associated with the disposal and impairment of equipment, as well as other losses and expenses.”

Since August, 11 of the company's warehouses have come under attack.

Ozon added that some of the risks associated with goods and other assets stored at the affected facilities were insured. The company is negotiating compensation for the losses with insurance companies.

However, the report noted that any insurance payouts, if received, may fall far short of the losses incurred.

Meanwhile, Ozon reported a net profit of 3.7 billion rubles for the July–September period, up 25% from the same period in 2025, according to the report.

Ozon previously announced that, effective October 13, it would discontinue insurance coverage for goods against large-scale damage, including damage caused by drone attacks. The program, provided to Ozon sellers by Ingosstrakh, was being discontinued because“conditions for covering certain risks in the insurance market have changed significantly,” the company said.

Drones strike oil facilities,warehouse and VKontakte data center in St. Petersburg

As previously reported, Russian marketplace Ozon offered seller the option of storing their goods at its warehouses in Almaty and Astana, Kazakhstan.