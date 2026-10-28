Spain Train Collision Leaves 46 Dead

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Two passenger trains have collided in Spain, reportedly killing 46 people.

According to El Mundo, citing information from railway company Adif, the trains were travelling along the high-speed railway line between Madrid and Seville. Two carriages derailed and fell down an embankment.

The accident occurred on a section of railway between Los Yébenes and Toledo. Rail services on the line have been suspended following the incident.

Witnesses reported numerous injuries after the two trains collided in Spain.

The other train involved in the accident had slowed down several minutes earlier due to traffic problems on the tracks, El País reported.

Several major train accidents have occurred in Spain over the past year. Firefighters and emergency medical personnel have been deployed to the scene.

Image: Juanma Jiménez/Europa Press via AP