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Azerbaijan Amends Regulation On Ministry Of Finance


Date: 2026-10-28 09:02:30

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on "Regulation on the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, the ministry's responsibility to perform the functions of the Secretariat of the Commission on the revenue and expenditure estimates of large state-owned companies has been abolished.

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Trend News Agency

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