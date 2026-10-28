Azerbaijan Amends Regulation On Ministry Of Finance
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
According to the document, the ministry's responsibility to perform the functions of the Secretariat of the Commission on the revenue and expenditure estimates of large state-owned companies has been abolished.
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