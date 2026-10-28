Terrestar Solutions Joins With Equatys, Expanding Shared Satellite Infrastructure For Global Direct-To-Device And Advanced MSS Connectivity While Preserving National Sovereignty



Space42 and Viasat, co-founders of Equatys, and Terrestar Solutions sign a memorandum of understanding to develop an open, standards-based interoperability framework between Equatys and Terrestar's CaStar constellation

Each infrastructure operator would retain ownership and control of its own space and ground assets and customers, with CaStar operating as a sovereign Canadian system while interworking with Equatys globally The shared infrastructure framework combines nationally controlled assets with global shared satellite infrastructure, unlocking greater scale and economic benefits and enabling next-generation direct-to-device and advanced mobile satellite services for nations, enterprises, and consumers worldwide



OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, and Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite and secure communications, and Terrestar Solutions Inc., Canada's only sovereign mobile-satellite services operator, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing an open, standards-based interoperability framework between Terrestar's planned Canadian low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation, CaStar, and Equatys, a planned global shared infrastructure platform for direct-to-device (D2D) services and other advanced Mobile-Satellite Services (MSS). The MOU was signed on the sidelines of the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to Canada, where His Highness attended talks with the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada.

The framework is intended to allow the two systems, together with their respective ground segments, to interwork as a coordinated multi-system non-terrestrial network (NTN) infrastructure, while each operator retains full ownership and control of its own assets. This approach is designed to enable global scale while preserving national sovereignty over critical communications infrastructure.

The MoU advances a partnership model that would combine Terrestar's position as a Canadian-controlled and Canadian-operated MSS provider with Equatys' role as a shared, multi-tenant, interoperable global infrastructure enabling D2D and advanced MSS services in a 5G network environment. The collaboration between Equatys's founders and Terrestar is the first example of Equatys's“sovereign shell” approach that combines a global commercial system with constellations optimized for specific countries or regions, each with their dedicated ground segment and run by a trusted local operator, built to common standards that keep them fully interoperable.

Rather than relying on proprietary, point-to-point integration, the parties intend to define a common, open, and standards-based interoperability layer. This approach is expected to foster collaboration, drive adoption, reduce capital and operational expenditures, and enable better coordination of power, beams, capacity, and ground gateway access among participating systems.

Today's announcement comes after Space42 and Viasat signed a binding agreement in September 2026 to co-found Equatys, backed by up to USD 1 billion in combined equity commitments.

Speaking on the occasion, Karim Michel Sabbagh, Managing Director of Space42, said: "This MoU demonstrates how sovereign satellite systems and shared global infrastructure can work together to deliver D2D services globally. Terrestar maintains its position as Canada's independent MSS operator while exploring how to participate in a broader ecosystem. We are introducing a model where national capabilities and international collaboration reinforce rather than compete with one another."

Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO of Viasat, said: “By advancing a global, standards-based open architecture with an interoperability framework via a shared infrastructure model, we are continuing to expand an ecosystem that will be uniquely positioned to drive mass adoption within the significant D2D and next-generation MSS market. This collaboration with Terrestar underscores Equatys' innovative approach to offer a foundation for choice and interoperability and provide compelling economic benefits from geographic and spectral efficiencies to participating global, regional, and national space operators. Equatys is committed to working across the global space industry, as well as with the broader ecosystem including MNOs, OEMs, chipset vendors, regulators and standards bodies.”

Jacques Leduc, President and CEO of Terrestar Solutions, said:“The future of mobile satellite connectivity won't be built by countries or constellations acting alone. It will be built through open standards-based networks that combine national sovereignty with global reach, positioning us to compete at scale. While working hand-in-hand with the Canadian space ecosystem, CaStar is Canada's contribution to that future: Canadian-controlled, globally connected, and built to work with other mid-power countries like Canada. We look forward to helping build a truly global network together with our partners at Space42 and Viasat. Terrestar's ambition is to seamlessly integrate satellite and terrestrial mobile networks, bringing connectivity to everyday devices. Our goal is to make mobile satellite connectivity a reality for every Canadian, wherever they live, work, or travel around the world. This MoU is just the beginning.”

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said:“The UAE's deepening trade and investment links with Canada, embodied in the newly signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, are laying the foundations for long-term, mutually beneficial collaborations in critical sectors. The memorandum of understanding between Space42, Viasat and Terrestar Solutions is a clear example, bringing together companies from the UAE, the United States and Canada to develop shared, standards-based infrastructure for the next generation of satellite connectivity. Collaboration of this kind reflects the UAE's vision of deeper economic integration, where partnership drives innovation that can cross borders, scale quickly and attract long-term capital.”

Partnership Framework

The MoU reflects a shift away from closed, single-operator satellite systems toward an open standards-based model, in which independent constellations can interwork as a coordinated multi-system NTN infrastructure. Under the proposed framework, the parties would define a common standardized interoperability layer linking their respective space and ground segments. This layer would rely on published, vendor-neutral interfaces aligned with 3GPP NTN specifications, GSMA roaming and interconnection frameworks, and other recognized industry standards, avoiding proprietary lock-in.

Each participating operator would retain control of its own space and ground assets, authorizations and customer relationships, interacting with other systems only through agreed interfaces. Within that boundary, each system would make defined resources and capabilities, such as power, beams and gateway access, available to the others, supported by common mechanisms for resource requests, allocation, monitoring, usage accounting and settlement.

The framework is also designed to respect national sovereignty and security. System infrastructure serving a given jurisdiction could be located and operated to meet local regulatory, security and lawful access requirements. In Canada, for example, the CaStar constellation would operate as a sovereign national system, with Canadian gateways and ground network keeping domestic data within Canadian jurisdiction, while interworking with Equatys at a global scale.

Finally, the framework is intended to be extensible, to accommodate additional satellite systems, mobile network operators and service providers over time, and evolve with successive releases of industry standards.

About Equatys

Equatys will be an independent, neutral shared space and ground infrastructure platform for direct-to-device and advanced mobile satellite services licensees, co-founded by Space42 and Viasat under a binding agreement backed by up to USD 1 billion in combined equity commitments. Operating on a Tower Company model, it is designed to deliver compelling economic and performance benefits to global, regional and national operators holding appropriate MSS and/or SCS licenses, and to enable choice, interoperability and economically attractive NTN access for ecosystem participants. As the user base expands through access to globally coordinated spectrum, Equatys seeks to deliver compounding growth and sustainable shareholder value. It is being built on 3GPP NTN standards.

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About SPACE42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based, AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications and geospatial intelligence to enlighten the Earth from space. It operates through two business units. Space Services runs a fleet of geostationary satellites, including the Thuraya mobile network, delivering secure connectivity across land, sea, and air in more than 120 countries. Smart Solutions operates a synthetic aperture radar constellation in low Earth orbit, covering 90% of the world's population, and uses AI to turn that imagery into actionable insight. Space42 serves governments and enterprises across defense and security, energy, environmental conservation, and autonomous mobility. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala and International Holding Company (IHC).

For more information, visit: space42.ai

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About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

About Terrestar Solutions

Terrestar Solutions Inc. is the only Canadian-controlled mobile satellite operator engaged in the race to bring direct-to-device satellite services to smartphones and IoT devices and make anywhere-in-Canada communication a reality. Terrestar is committed to nurturing the ever-evolving, standards-based and open network ecosystem, enabling Mobile Network Operators to deliver ubiquitous communication services. Thanks to the Echostar T1 satellite, its ground network infrastructure and 40 MHz of S-band mobile-satellite spectrum, Terrestar connects Canadians from almost anywhere in the country, even in Canada's most remote regions, through its Strigo Mobile Satellite Service (MSS). The Strigo service also supports non-profit and First Nations organizations, a testament to the Company's powerful sense of responsibility toward the welfare and progress of the communities it serves. Its upcoming CaStar low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation will support the evolution of satellite services toward a cellular-like experience across Canada's entire landmass. For more information, visit terrestarsolutions.ca or follow them on LinkedIn.

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Legal Notice and Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions about future events that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements-identified by terms such as "expect," "will,"“anticipate,”“plan,”“designed,”“target” or similar-are subject to risks and uncertainties and may prove inaccurate. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the formation of Equatys; the timing and amount of the parties' respective equity contributions; the enabling of global D2D and advanced mobile satellite services, including the timing of commercial rollout; the procurement, design, manufacture, launch and deployment of Equatys' first-generation constellation and related ground network; the design, business model, features, performance and benefits of the Equatys platform; the investment framework, including expected benefits, risks and returns; the closing of definitive agreements, including the satisfaction of regulatory and other closing conditions; and plans, objectives and strategies for future operations. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks and uncertainties related to the formation of Equatys and the closing of definitive agreements, including the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals; the failure to satisfy the closing conditions on a timely basis or at all; the parties' ability to fund their respective equity commitments; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, launch, operational or deployment failure or degradation in satellite performance; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key customers, suppliers or ecosystem partners; the ability to successfully develop, introduce and sell new technologies, products and services; increasing levels of competition in target markets; the ability for Equatys to successfully implement its business plan on the anticipated timeline or at all; regulatory risks; and other risks affecting the communications and D2D industries generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The parties undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

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