Dividend Payment Procedure For Shareholders Of AB Akola Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Akola Group held on 28 October 2026 approved the allocation of profit for the 2025/2026 financial year ended on 30 June 2026. It was resolved to pay out dividends in the total amount of EUR 19,825,017, corresponding to EUR 0.12 (before taxes) per one ordinary registered share of the Company (calculated without own shares acquired by the Company). Dividends shall be paid to those who were Shareholders of AB Akola Group at the end of the record date – 12 November 2026.

The first Ex-Date from which the shares of AB Akola Group (ISIN code LT0000128092) acquired on a regulated market (i.e., a stock exchange) with a settlement cycle of T+2 do not entitle the holder to receive dividends for the financial year 2025/2026 shall be 11 November 2026.

The dividends will be paid to the securities account managers of the AB Akola Group Shareholders through Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch. After the deduction of tax, the dividend amount will be transferred to the Shareholders' accounts held with the respective financial brokerage company or credit institution.

Taxation of dividends:



Dividends of natural persons residents of the Republic of Lithuania and foreign countries shall be subject to 15 % of the Personal Income Tax rate;

Dividends of legal entities residents of the Republic of Lithuania and foreign countries shall be subject to 17 % of the Corporate Profit Tax rate unless otherwise provided for in the laws.



AB Akola Group owns the largest agriculture and food production group in the Baltic States, employing more than 5,000 people. The Group includes such well-known companies as Kauno grūdai, Linas Agro, Vilniaus paukštynas, Kaišiadorių paukštynas, Dotnuva Baltic, and others. The Group operates across the entire food value chain – 'from field to fork'. According to audited figures, the Group's consolidated revenue for the 2025/2026 financial year amounted to EUR 1.5 billion, EBITDA to EUR 95 million, and net profit to EUR 43 million.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

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