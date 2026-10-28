OPKO Health To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 4, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(OPKO) (NASDAQ: OPK), a multinational biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report operating and financial results for the third quarter 2026 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. OPKO's senior management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a business update, discuss results and financial guidance.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION

OPKO encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using this link. Participants who pre-register will receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register may participate by dialing 833-630-0584 (U.S.) or 412-317-1815 (International). A webcast of the call can also be accessed through OPKO's Investor Relations here.

A telephone replay will be available until November 11, 2026, by dialing 855-669-9658 (U.S.) or 412-317-0088 (International) and providing the passcode 3222736. A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call through OPKO's Investor Relations here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc. is a multinational biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapeutics for serious diseases across global markets. The company's research and development programs include multispecific antibody technologies, in vivo CAR-T delivered through antibody-guided lipid nanoparticles, and proprietary long-acting peptide and protein engineering capabilities. OPKO also operates specialty pharmaceutical businesses across several international markets.

For more information, visit .

Contacts:

Alliance Advisors IR

Vivian Cervantes, 973-873-7724

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