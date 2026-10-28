Ethos And Liberty Mutual Expand Relationship To Help Protect Who And What Matters Most

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customers can now save on Liberty Mutual auto and home insurance when they have an Ethos life insurance policy

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos (Nasdaq: LIFE), a leading life insurance technology company, and Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced an expansion of their strategic relationship that makes it easier for families to protect both what they own and the people who depend on them.

Building on the collaboration announced in April 2026, Liberty Mutual's life insurance offering, powered by Ethos, is now available both online and through Liberty Mutual's call centers. In addition, eligible customers at both companies can now receive savings on Liberty Mutual auto and home insurance when they have an Ethos life insurance policy*.

Applicants can apply for life coverage in minutes, with no medical exam and just a few health questions. The offering pairs Liberty Mutual's trusted consumer brand with Ethos' underwriting technology and digital platform, giving families a simple and seamless way to protect their loved ones.

“Liberty Mutual is one of the most trusted names in insurance, and we're proud to keep building with them,” said Chris Fioriotto, Senior Vice President of Insurance, Ethos.“Every step that makes life insurance simpler to buy means more families get covered, and that's why we built Ethos. We are excited to see what else we can unlock together.”

“This is about protecting every part of what matters to our customers. Our collaboration with Ethos has been a strong start, and we look forward to what it makes possible for the families we serve. Together, we're helping people protect who and what matters most,” said Sara Salmon, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Liberty Mutual.

*Savings and coverage are subject to eligibility requirements and may not be available in all states.

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Through its platform, Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten. Learn more at ethos.com.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. For more than 110 years we have helped people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow by providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care.

A Fortune 100 company with more than 40,000 employees in 27 countries and economies, we are the ninth largest global property and casualty insurer and generate more than $50 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We operate through three strategic business units: US Retail Markets, providing auto, home, renters and other personal and small commercial lines property and casualty insurance to individuals and small businesses countrywide; Global Risk Solutions, delivering a full range of comprehensive commercial and specialty insurance, reinsurance and surety solutions to mid-size and large businesses worldwide; and Liberty Mutual Investments, deploying more than $100 billion of long-term capital globally across its integrated platform to drive economic growth, power innovation and secure Liberty Mutual's promises.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“project,”“will,” or similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the expanded strategic relationship with Liberty Mutual, including the ability of Ethos' technology platform to enable instant life insurance purchasing for Liberty Mutual's customers, the anticipated synergy of Liberty Mutual's brand and Ethos' platform, and any other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ethos' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 5, 2026 and in other reports Ethos files from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, Ethos undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Allyson Savage, Vice President of Communications Ethos, ...