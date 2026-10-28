RZR Global Ranks No. 2 Worldwide In Ios Gaming Remarketing In Appsflyer Performance Index (2026 Edition)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Less than a year after launch, RZR's privacy-safe iOS retargeting product is the top-ranked iOS remarketing product on the open internet

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than a year after launching its iOS retargeting solution, RZR Global ("RZR"), an AI-powered performance marketing company, was ranked No. 2 globally in iOS gaming remarketing (Power Rank), behind only Meta, in the AppsFlyer Performance Index (2026 Edition).

“Retargeting is the most demanding discipline in performance marketing because it asks whether your ad brought a user back or whether they were coming back anyway,” said Aman Sareen, CEO of RZR Global.“Our technology has proven it can do more than bring users back. It finds the right users at the right cost, at the right moment, on a platform we rebuilt to meet what mobile marketers need today. Ranking No. 2 in the AppsFlyer Performance Index makes us the top-ranked iOS remarketing product outside the walled gardens. That's the standard we're setting for every product we launch.”

RZR, formerly known as Aarki, has fundamentally transformed over three years. Since Sareen became CEO in 2023, the company has replaced its legacy technology with a proprietary neural network that predicts which users are most likely to return and spend, invested heavily in infrastructure to enhance its products and make faster, lower-cost decisions for clients and rebuilt its team globally. It has used that platform to strengthen its long-standing Android retargeting business while launching and scaling new products quickly, from iOS retargeting to user acquisition and Connected TV. The AppsFlyer ranking is a clear outside measure of how far that rebuild has come.

Since Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework took effect, most iOS users opt out of tracking, which makes retargeting them one of mobile marketing's hardest problems. RZR's privacy-safe iOS retargeting re-engages lapsed players without device identifiers. RZR announced the product in 2025, and it is now the fastest-growing product in RZR's history.

"On iOS, almost all our players opt out of tracking, so retargeting is genuinely hard. RZR made it work anyway," said Masha Astapkovich, Head of UA at Highcore Games, which saw seven-day and 30-day returns on ROAS up to five times above target. Other gaming clients reported similar gains. Playtika re-engaged 5.5 times more users for Bingo Blitz, and Zynga won back two to three times more players.

“The AppsFlyer Performance Index remains an essential benchmark for marketers seeking clarity on effective media investments,” said Shani Rosenfelder, Director of Market Insights at AppsFlyer.“We're pleased to recognize RZR's No. 2 ranking in iOS gaming remarketing, reflecting the value and scale it delivers for advertisers.”

“Our clients never owed us their business. We had to earn it, campaign by campaign, and they kept growing with us because the results were there,” Sareen added.“This ranking belongs to them and to our team, who believed in what we were building before anyone outside the company did. Retargeting is where we proved the technology. Now the same engine is driving user acquisition and CTV, and helping us expand to verticals beyond gaming.”

Under its previous name, RZR earned placements in the AppsFlyer Performance Index for Android remarketing, including No. 1 in gaming across all categories in North America, No. 3 in casual gaming globally and No. 3 in casino gaming in Europe. Today, RZR has three core products: iOS & Android Retargeting, iOS & Android User Acquisition, and Connected TV.

To view the full AppsFlyer Performance Index (2026 Edition), visit RZR's website: here.

About RZR Global Inc.: RZR Global (“RZR”) powers performance for the world's most ambitious brands through proprietary neural architecture that optimizes across user acquisition, retargeting, CTV as one connected performance system. With four owned-and-operated data centers that process 6M+ queries per second, RZR turns signals into strategy and impressions into impact. Trusted by brands across gaming, consumer, food and beverage, retail and entertainment. Built on over a decade of performance data and backed by AI and ML experts and industry veterans across offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Bangalore, Beijing, Manila, and Seoul, RZR delivers retention-led growth intelligence: faster, sharper, and built for performance at scale.

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