Manhattan Mini Storage Marketing Team Wins Gold Davey Award For Integrated Marketing Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York's storage brand wins Gold in the 22nd Annual Davey Awards for Integrated Campaign, Promotional and Branding

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Mini Storage has been named a Gold winner in the 22nd Annual Davey Awards in the Integrated Campaign, Promotional and Branding category for its 2025/2026 integrated marketing campaign.









The eight-month campaign, which ran from August 2025 through March 2026, was anchored by“A Storage Unit Has Never...,” the creative from Manhattan Mini Storage's existing billboard campaign, and expanded it across digital, social and out-of-home placements throughout the city, including bus shelters and subway stations. The work generated more than 50 million impressions.

The campaign was built to increase awareness and consideration of Manhattan Mini Storage as a storage solution, encourage New Yorkers to explore their options online, and connect people actively considering storage with the Manhattan Mini Storage team. Manhattan Mini Storage partnered with agency True Media, which supported the campaign's digital and social activations.

“New Yorkers have a very specific relationship with space, and this campaign was our way of speaking to that with the humor and honesty our customers expect from us,” said Sarah Little, SVP of Marketing at Manhattan Mini Storage.“We're proud to see that work recognized by the Davey Awards, and grateful to our team and our partners at True Media for helping us bring the campaign to life digitally.”

"True Media is always thrilled to work with clients, like Manhattan Mini Storage, who are so attuned to the culture of their core markets, and are willing to invest in creative that reflects it," said Emily Gass, Associate Account Director at True Media. "We brought such fun messaging to life across digital and social to meet Manhattanites where they spend the most time online."

Davey Awards entries are evaluated by the AIVA jury on creative, technical and strategic achievement, with Gold reserved for entries earning an average score of 9 or above on a ten-point scale.

“Winners this season showed us that big ideas can come from teams of any size,” said AIVA General Manager Josh Campbell.“Congratulations to every one of them, and a heartfelt thank you to the AIVA Jury, whose time and dedication made this celebration possible. We're honored to spotlight work that proves the creativity coming from small shops truly has No Limits.”

About the Davey Awards

For more than two decades, the Davey Awards have recognized outstanding work from boutique agencies, in-house teams and independent creators across media, marketing and creative disciplines. Entries are judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, whose members represent brands, institutions and agencies including Burberry, Mastercard, National Geographic Society and Georgetown University. For more information, visit .

About Manhattan Mini Storage

At Manhattan Mini Storage, we're more than just storage providers; we're part of the NYC fabric. Dedicated to innovative New York City storage solutions and community engagement, we've been bringing a unique blend of humor and practicality to meet the city's diverse needs for over 50 years. With more than 50 locations across Manhattan, the boroughs, and New Jersey, you can find space at a location near you. For further details, visit our website at .

Contact:

Sarah Little

573.449.0091

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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