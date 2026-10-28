Pingthings And Dominion Energy Launch Five-Year Alliance To Redefine The Grid Data Historian

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alliance builds on seven years of collaboration and advances PingThings' PredictiveGridTM as the reference time-series data foundation for infrastructure observability.

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingThings and Dominion Energy Virginia have launched a five-year Technology Acceleration Alliance to redefine what utilities should expect from a grid data historian. The alliance expands the role of PingThings' PredictiveGridTM platform across Dominion Energy's operations and builds on seven years of collaboration between the companies.

The initiative comes as electricity demand in Dominion Energy's service territory continues to rise each year and is projected to more than double over the next 20 years. Since 2019, PingThings has recorded, in high definition, the transmission system serving "Data Center Alley," the world's largest data center market. That record began years before the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, and this data cannot be recreated.

The alliance seeks to put AI to work on seven years of Dominion Energy's full-resolution grid data, expand PingThings' presence in Richmond, and launch a robust industry engagement program. Dominion Energy will serve as a reference utility for the PingThings time series platform, sharing results, methods, and lessons learned with other utilities through case studies, technical publications, and industry forums.

Redefining the Data Historian

Traditional data historians have served utilities for decades, providing operational monitoring and historical records. But today's electric grid demands more. Engineers need access to low- and high-resolution data across generation, transmission, and distribution to investigate complex events, recognize emerging patterns, and develop new analytics.

Dominion Energy chose PredictiveGrid for its performance. High-frequency sensor data arrives faster than most systems can handle, so they downsample it or discard it. The platform was built for that data, and it processes slower operational data, such as SCADA, faster than conventional systems as well. That performance lets Dominion Energy keep every measurement at full resolution, record continuously instead of only when an alarm triggers, and analyze years of data at once. Dominion Energy wanted that performance at the core of its grid data infrastructure.

"Utilities have measured the grid for decades. Most of that data is downsampled, siloed, or lost," said Sean Murphy, CEO of PingThings. "The grid forgets. With Dominion Energy, we're building a grid that remembers every event at full resolution. The data archive, over time, becomes one of a utility's most valuable assets: it's what engineers investigate with, and it's what physical AI learns from."

Demonstrating the Value of Complete Grid Data

Dominion Energy and PingThings began working together in 2019. Today, the PingThings platform manages more than 5 petabytes of Dominion Energy sensor data from transmission lines, substations, transformers, and other grid equipment. That volume is expected to more than double in the coming years.

Dominion Energy's experience demonstrates the value of preserving detailed grid measurements. The platform has enabled Dominion Energy engineers to investigate complex system behavior involving data centers, renewable generation, and other grid equipment. In seven of nine published investigations, the data revealed a different explanation than initially suspected, helping engineers better understand the problem and avoid potentially costly or unnecessary corrective actions.

These investigations represent only a portion of the work underway. Through the alliance's industry engagement program, Dominion Energy and PingThings plan to share additional findings and practical lessons with utilities across the industry.

"Our experience has shown that the information needed to understand a grid event isn't always found in an alarm or a snapshot of what happened," said Dr. Kevin Jones, Director of Strategic Initiatives for Dominion Energy's Electric Transmission division. "Sometimes the answer is in measurements collected days, weeks, or even years earlier. Our engineers rely on that every day. This alliance is about what comes next, for Dominion Energy and for the industry."

Investing in Virginia

PingThings is establishing a presence in Richmond. Key leadership has already relocated to the Richmond area, and the company plans to rotate team members through Richmond and hire from the region's talent pool. The alliance supports joint talent development through rotational programs and fellowships, with the shared goal of strengthening Virginia's role as a center for grid intelligence.

"Silicon Valley talks about deep tech while utilities have been doing it for a century, without the fanfare," Murphy said. "Through this alliance, software and AI talent will work alongside Dominion Energy's engineers in Richmond. Technology brings new tools. Utility engineers bring a century of experience understanding how the grid actually behaves. Physical AI needs both."

About PingThings

Ping Things, Inc. builds the foundational data infrastructure for physical AI. Its PredictiveGridTM platform ingests, preserves, and analyzes low- and high-resolution sensor data across generation, transmission, and distribution, making historical and real-time measurements equally available for engineering analysis, machine learning, and AI applications. Utilities are PingThings' first market, and its customers include major investor-owned utilities and grid operators. The company is expanding into data centers, aerospace and defense, and industrial systems. Learn more at pingthings.io.

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