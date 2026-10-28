Jiko And Blackrock Cachematrix Introduce Direct T-Bill Ownership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Will Bring Investors Direct T-Bill Access, Giving Treasurers Safety, Liquidity, and Yield Simultaneously

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiko is bringing access to its 24/7 liquid T-bill offering to BlackRock Cachematrix, one of the world's leading cash management portals, used by institutional investors across 7,000 accounts to manage and allocate operating and reserve cash.

BlackRock Cachematrix users will have the ability to access the Jiko platform and earn the“risk-free” rate in real time with direct U.S. Treasury bill ownership, giving them a way to hold cash that is liquid and earning yield at the same time, with individual ownership easily available from the workflow they already use.

“Treasurers have always had to trade off safety, liquidity, and yield when managing cash, and today's markets are making that trade-off harder to accept,” said Stephane Lintner, CEO of Jiko.“There's no reason operational cash and excess cash should be treated differently. With Jiko, every dollar is safe, liquid, and earning yield at once. Now, Cachematrix clients will access Jiko from the same platform they already use to manage their cash every day.”

Jiko will be one of several offerings within the BlackRock ecosystem, as Cachematrix expands its marketplace in response to client demand for low-risk, short-term investments.

“BlackRock Cachematrix has always been about giving institutional cash managers the best possible toolkit for short-term liquidity,” said Jon Steel, Head of Global Product and Platform, BlackRock Cash Management.“Offering connection to Jiko reflects what we're hearing from clients: they want direct access to additional investment choices, with the transparency and simplicity that direct T-bill ownership provides.”

A New Option for Operating Short-Term Liquidity

Direct T-bill ownership has always required real operational lift: manually selecting maturities, rolling positions, and managing reinvestment cycles. Jiko automates holding cash in T-bills, resolving those traditional frictions. Through BlackRock Cachematrix, users will quickly connect to Jiko and purchase T-bills directly.

Jiko's proprietary technology auto-selects, auto-rolls, and continuously reinvests, keeping cash fully invested in T-bills at all times at the“risk-free” rate, with instant 24/7 payment and settlement capabilities. No manual sweeps, reinvestment lag, or fund intermediary required.

The demand is real, with 89% of corporate treasurers finding it valuable to hold cash directly in U.S. Treasury bills, while maintaining immediate liquidity for payments. Direct T-bill ownership gives investors full exposure to one of the safest assets available - with complete transparency, constant liquidity, and a yield that reflects the“risk-free” rate.

ABOUT JIKO

Jiko keeps client cash invested in T-bills, in the client's name, earning the“risk-free” rate, with no lending, no leverage, and no commingled exposure. Payments settle on JikoNet 24/7 at scale, with no balance sheet risk. Jiko clients include institutions that move at the speed of modern markets - corporates, fintechs, tech, and crypto companies - giving them and their counterparts a safer, yield-generating alternative for managing cash. Jiko holds a national bank charter and a FINRA broker-dealer license. To learn more, visit.

INVESTMENTS IN T-BILLS: NOT FDIC INSURED - NO BANK GUARANTEE - MAY LOSE VALUE

All U.S. Treasury investments and investment advisory services provided by Jiko Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC. Securities in your account are protected up to $500,000. For details, please see .

Banking services provided by Jiko Bank, a division of Mid-Central National Bank.

Jiko Group, Inc. and its affiliates do not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions. This material is not intended as a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or investment strategy.

See FINRA BrokerCheck, Jiko U.S. Treasuries Risk Disclosures, and Jiko Securities Inc. Form CRS.

CONTACT: Marissa Arnold...