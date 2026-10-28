Rapidcanvas Acquires Entytle To Bring AI-Driven Execution To The Industrial Aftermarket

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Entytle's team, customers and Insyghts platform joining RapidCanvas, the AI-native company gains deep domain expertise and rich context from the installed base aftermarket, strengthening its vertical focus

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RapidCanvas, a managed AI execution company, today announced it has acquired Entytle, the company that pioneered the Autonomous Aftermarket for B2B OEMs, whose AI agents find and capture untapped revenue across an OEM's installed base.

Every OEM with a large installed base faces the same constraint: there aren't enough people to stay proactively connected to every customer and every asset. So they serve the top accounts and leave the rest untended, not by choice, but by necessity. Entytle's agents/AI monitor activity across an OEM's installed base of assets and make recommendations for sales/marketing/service actions that drive revenue growth. By automating customer- and asset-facing workflows, OEMs can engage their entire installed base for the first time. That's the Autonomous Aftermarket.

The announcement follows RapidCanvas's $29 million Series B round, disclosed Oct. 21 and led by Vertex Ventures SEA & India with strategic anchor investment from Hitachi Ventures.

The acquisition includes Entytle's technology, customers and employees. Entytle customers include Peerless Pump, Baker Hughes, GEA, Veolia and other similar B2B OEMs. Entytle customers will keep their current support team and gain access to the broader RapidCanvas platform and AI engineering bench.

Manufacturers sell machines that run for 10 to 30 years, which generate a long stream of parts and service revenue for the OEM after the sale, according to Entytle. Most sales teams cannot reach every buyer. Entytle's agents take over that outreach in the background, covering prospecting, quoting and customer service.

"The industrial aftermarket is one of the most valuable and least visible parts of an Industrial OEM's business; the bottleneck to unlocking aftermarket revenue has always been execution, not only insights. By bringing that Entytle team and platform together with RapidCanvas, we can turn aftermarket programs into AI-driven systems that run, learn and improve every day, and we can build them faster than anyone in the category," said Rahul Pangam, co-founder and chief executive officer of RapidCanvas.

"For a long time I've believed that all vertical software is AI, and all AI is vertical software. Today that becomes real. OEMs are leaning into AI fast, and sitting on the sidelines is not an option. We asked ourselves whether to build an AI-native engine or join forces with one, and RapidCanvas was the clear standout for our customers and our vision,” said Vivek Joshi, CEO of Entytle.

"Industrial manufacturers have spent decades building enormous installed bases, but significant value remains unlocked. Entytle has built deep domain and data expertise in this vertical, and RapidCanvas brings the power of AI to drive business value at scale. The aftermarket has always been a driver of margins and valuation, and this combination will truly amplify that," said Dinesh Katiyar, Partner at Accel.

Entytle's aftermarket specialists will work with the RapidCanvas platform under its Hybrid ApproachTM, which pairs the AI platform with field AI engineers. The Insyghts name will remain and Vivek Joshi will serve as the general manager of the Aftermarket division of RapidCanvas.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About RapidCanvas

RapidCanvas is a managed AI execution company that takes organizations from concept to production to scaled transformation. The RapidCanvas Hybrid ApproachTM pairs elite human experts with a purpose-built agentic platform, delivering solutions that are human-led, agent-executed, and outcome-first. Partners include leaders in manufacturing, retail/consumer goods, financial services, business services, supply chain, and infrastructure. Recognized as a top 5 Data Science and Machine Learning platform by G2. See rapidcanvas.ai.

About Entytle

Entytle, Inc. provides Aftermarket Intelligence solutions to Industrial OEMs. The company's flagship product, Insyghts, an Installed Base Intelligence Platform (IBIP) that assembles, cleanses, analyzes, and operationalizes Installed Base data so machinery manufacturers can make customer-facing workflows more efficient.

Entytle's solutions are deployed across thousands of Industrial OEM users. The cloud-based platform includes purpose-built AI that provides a complete 360 view of the Installed Base, intelligent hunting lists, and the ability to orchestrate automation between various tools, systems, or processes. This enables smarter, faster workflows leading to increases in productivity, capacity, and scalability.

Industry leaders such as Peerless Pump, Baker Hughes, GEA, Veolia, and many more trust Entytle to help drive efficiency and growth using their Installed Base. Learn more about how Entytle can help you win over your Installed Base and drive commercial productivity at .

Media Contact

Justin Finnegan

SamsonPR for RapidCanvas

917-952-4752

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