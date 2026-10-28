Did You Lose Money On NVE Corporation Stock? The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Securities Fraud Investigation After 30.62% Share Price Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation comes after a October 21, 2026 report concerning NVE Corporation; shareholders who suffered losses may have claims to recover them

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who suffered losses on NVE Corporation ("NVE" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover those losses. The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of NVE Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEC ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation comes after a October 21, 2026 disclosure concerning NVE Corporation.

Investors with losses on NVE Corporation securities can contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about the NVE Corporation investigation to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts for NVE Corporation investors



Disclosure: October 21, 2026 Stock drop: $31.56 per share, or 30.62%

What happened?

On October 21, 2026, NVE Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, revealing, among other things, that quarter over quarter revenue decreased 47%, product sales decreased 48%, gross profit decreased 49%, and diluted EPS decreased 51%.

During the Company's earnings call, Principal Financial Officer Daniel Nelson stated that“[t]he decrease in product sales was due to a short-term inventory adjustment at one of our large medical device customers and a 95% decrease in defense product sales.” Nelson stated that“we expect revenues in the second half of the fiscal year to be consistent with the first half.” The Company's CEO, Peter Eames, further revealed the“variability was primarily from orders being pulled into quarter 1 from quarter 2.”

On this news, NVE stock fell as much as $31.56, or 30.62%, during intraday trading on October 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"On October 21, 2026, it was reported that NVE reported that second-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue fell 47% quarter over quarter, with product sales down 48%, gross profit down 49% and diluted EPS down 51%, and NVE Corporation stock lost 30.62% of its value. Our investigation is focused on whether shareholders had the full story before that report," said Howard G. Smith of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith.

Next steps for NVE Corporation investors

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is examining potential claims on behalf of NVE Corporation investors. Investors with losses can visit the firm's website, email..., or call (215) 638-4847 to discuss the NVE Corporation investigation.

Common questions from NVE Corporation investors

Who is eligible? NVE Corporation investors who bought securities and lost money may have claims, and can reach out to the firm to learn whether the NVE Corporation investigation affects them.

What is a securities fraud investigation? Through the NVE Corporation investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is reviewing whether the Company or its officers may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces an investigation of NVE Corporation by The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed, NVE Corporation investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything? The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith works on contingency, so investors pay no attorneys' fees unless there is a recovery, and any fees require court approval.

Whistleblower notice

Individuals with non-public information about NVE Corporation should consider their options to help the investigation or take part in the SEC Whistleblower Program. Whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Howard G. Smith at (215) 638-4847 or email....

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



NVE Corporation investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

NVE Q2 Results

NVE Corporation SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith



Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

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