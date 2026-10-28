Associa Developer Services Highlights Importance Of Long-Term Community Planning At Bisnow's Collin County State Of The Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North Texas industry leaders join to discuss regional growth and building communities for long-term success

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, participated in Bisnow's Collin County State of the Market event through its Associa Developer Services division. Brad Wells, senior vice president at Associa, joined industry leaders to discuss the region's rapid growth, emerging development opportunities and the importance of planning communities for long-term success.

Held Oct. 15 at the Sheraton McKinney Hotel, the event brought together developers, investors, municipal leaders and real estate professionals to explore the trends shaping Collin County's continued growth. Discussions focused on infrastructure investment, emerging communities and strategies for supporting continued residential and commercial development across North Texas.

Wells served as a panelist for“Emerging Hubs: The Small Towns Shaping Collin County's Next Chapter,” a discussion focused on how growing communities, including Celina, Anna and Melissa, are navigating new development opportunities and planning for long-term success.

“As Collin County continues to grow, it's important to look beyond the initial development of a community and focus on its long-term success,” said Brad Wells, senior vice president of Associa.“I was honored to join fellow industry leaders to discuss how thoughtful planning, strong partnerships and effective community management can help build thriving neighborhoods for years to come.”

Through Associa Developer Services, the company works alongside developers to support residential communities from initial planning through transition and long-term management. This approach helps establish a strong foundation for sustainable growth and positive resident experiences.

Associa's participation in the event reinforces its commitment to collaborating with developers, municipalities and community partners to help shape thriving neighborhoods that meet the evolving needs of residents across North Texas and beyond.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

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