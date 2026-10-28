Fragment Launches With $56 Million To Automate The Work Enterprise Software Leaves Behind

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's Autonomous Context Engine resolves purchasing and payment exceptions for the world's largest physical goods companies without replacing existing systems

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragment, an enterprise AI company building software that turns operating knowledge into autonomous action, launched today and announced $56 million in total funding, including a Series A led by 8VC and a seed round co-led by General Catalyst and A*. Angel investors include Roelof Botha, Nikesh Arora, Jeff Wilke, Eric Wu and Dennis Cinelli. Built for the complex direct procurement operations for the world's largest physical goods companies, Fragment's platform investigates and resolves purchasing and payment exceptions across existing systems, taking on the manual reconciliation that slows operations and consumes procurement teams' time.

Enterprise software has helped businesses manage increasingly complex operations, but people still resolve much of the work that falls outside the expected path. At global manufacturers, order changes, invoice discrepancies and other exceptions are constant. Shortages and tariff changes can add further revisions to purchasing plans. Employees must piece together information across systems and teams, often relying on institutional knowledge and unwritten business rules to determine the right course of action, then carry each resolution through. This hidden operating labor adds costs, slows the response to change and draws procurement expertise away from securing supply and improving business performance.

“We deliberately started with direct procurement at large enterprises with the most complex supply chains because solving that challenge could fundamentally change what enterprise software can do,” said Pranav Mulgund, co-founder and CEO of Fragment.“Procurement teams have spent too much of their time chasing discrepancies across systems. AI now makes it possible to build software that understands the business and carries that work through. Our ambition is to make complex operational work a capability of software itself, freeing buyers to apply their expertise to the decisions and relationships that secure supply, protect margins and help the company grow.”

At the center of Fragment is its Autonomous Context Engine (ACE), which connects information across disparate systems and captures the company-specific policies, relationships and institutional knowledge that experienced employees rely on. Fragment's agents use that understanding to investigate exceptions, determine the appropriate response and carry out authorized resolutions end-to-end, rather than flagging issues or recommending next steps. ACE works with data where it already lives, without requiring companies to migrate it into a new system or undertake a lengthy integration project. This allows customers to deploy quickly across existing infrastructure and expand automation into additional workflows as the system learns.

Fragment is already putting this approach to work at Graybar and CNX, helping some of the world's largest physical-goods businesses automate complex procurement workflows.

“From the beginning, we worked with Fragment as one team,” said Paul Ferguson, Vice President of Global Finance Shared Services, Graybar.“They took the time to understand our business, listen to our teams, and combine our business knowledge with their AI expertise. What really stood out was their ability to quickly translate that knowledge into practical, innovative solutions. That collaborative approach helped us tackle some deeply entrenched challenges and build solutions that work for the people who use them every day.”

Fragment is starting with procurement, but its ambition extends beyond it. Unlike software priced by user seats or services that scale with headcount, Fragment's model is built around work completed by its agents, aligning its success with the operational burden it removes for customers. The company is building toward a future where the execution of complex operational work becomes a capability of software, with agents carrying out the work that keeps goods, money and businesses moving. The funding will support continued development of ACE, expansion across source-to-pay and deployments with more of the world's largest enterprises.

“Most software companies earn their way into the enterprise over time. Fragment started there,” said Jack Moshkovich, Partner, 8VC.“By building from day one for companies with enormous scale, thousands of dependencies and immense complexity, Fragment is creating technology that can meet a much higher bar from the outset. That approach gives the company a powerful foundation for what comes next.”

About Fragment

Fragment is an enterprise AI company built to carry out the complex procurement work that keeps large manufacturers, distributors and energy businesses supplied and operating. Starting with direct procurement, its Autonomous Context Engine connects company data, policies and institutional knowledge so agents can investigate purchasing and payment exceptions and execute authorized resolutions across existing systems. Fragment reduces the manual burden on procurement teams and helps businesses increase operating capacity without a proportional increase in administrative work. The company has raised $56 million to date from investors including 8VC, General Catalyst and A*, with angel backing from Roelof Botha, Nikesh Arora, Jeff Wilke, Eric Wu, and Dennis Cinelli. Its ambition is to become a trusted foundation for autonomous execution across the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at fragment.a.

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