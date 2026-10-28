Pretzelmaker Expands California Footprint With New Great Wolf Lodge Location In Garden Grove

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beloved Snacking Chain Opens Sixth Great Wolf Lodge Location, Offering Craveable Option for Indoor Water Park Guests

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker, innovator of Pretzel Bites and owned by OHG Brands, is bringing its freshly baked offerings to Great Wolf Lodge Southern California, located at 12681 Harbor Blvd. in Garden Grove. The opening marks the sixth Pretzelmaker location at a Great Wolf Lodge, further strengthening the brand's presence within one of the country's leading family entertainment and indoor water park destinations.

The perfect complement to a day of family fun, Pretzelmaker offers guests a convenient dining option with on-the-go snacks, including hand-rolled Pretzel Bites, breakfast sandwiches on pretzel rolls, and fan-favorite beverages including the brand's signature, all-natural lemonade, specialty coffees and more.

“Great Wolf Lodge is a natural fit for Pretzelmaker, bringing together two brands that are built on memorable experiences and fun for the whole family,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Pretzelmaker.“We are excited to open this location at the newly renovated Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove to provide guests a convenient way to enjoy our freshly baked Pretzel Bites and satisfying snacks as part of their visit to the park.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on Pretzelmaker's fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on lemonade.

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit . For more information on Great Wolf Lodge Southern California, visit .

About OHG (Original. Honest. Good.) Brands

OHG Brands is home to America's original, iconic restaurant brands. The company strategically develops and grows a diverse portfolio of fast-casual, quick-service and casual dining concepts around the world, using brand heritage as the foundation for growth and innovation that resonates with the next generation of fans. OHG Brands currently operates 12 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Great American Cookies, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on OHG Brands, please visit .

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker's entire philosophy – from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where bites of joy gets made. Pretzelmaker continues to innovate across the globe with breakfast, late-night, and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit .

About Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. owns and operates North America's largest family of indoor water park resorts. Great Wolf Lodge offers a family-friendly resort experience with an expansive indoor water park, dry-play attractions, fun-filled entertainment, delectable eateries and more, all under one roof. The company has 23 locations across North America, including: Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; Sandusky, Ohio; Traverse City, Mich.; Kansas City, Kan.; Williamsburg, Va.; Pocono Mountains, Pa.; Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; Mason, Ohio; Grapevine, Texas; Grand Mound, Wash., Fitchburg, Mass., Charlotte, N.C.; Garden Grove, Calif., Colorado Springs, Colo., Bloomington, Minn., LaGrange, Ga., Gurnee, Ill.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Manteca, Calif.; Perryville, Md.; Webster, Texas; Naples, Fla.; and Mashantucket, Conn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophie Smith, OHG Brands

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