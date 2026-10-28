Lendmark Financial Services Expands Its Southeast Presence With New Branches In Florida, South Carolina And Kentucky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), expands access to personal loans and consumer financing solutions for residents and local businesses across the Southeast by opening branches in Port Orange, Fla., Greenville, S.C. and Campbellsville, Ky. The new branches bring the company's total footprint to 13 branches in Florida, 24 in South Carolina and 26 in Kentucky. The lender will also offer loans for customers of small, independent automobile dealerships and retail businesses.

New Branch Locations



Port Orange, Fla.: 3751 Clyde Morris Blvd., Unit 5 | 386-269-8123

Greenville, S.C.: 5000 Old Buncombe Road, Suite 54 | 864-867-1050 Campbellsville, Ky.: 399 Campbellsville Bypass, Suite 1500 | 270-283-9474



E.J. Ryan, Lendmark's Executive Vice President of Branch Operations, emphasized the company's commitment to growth and expansion:

“The addition of these three new branches represents another important step in Lendmark's continued growth and commitment to the communities we serve. More than simply expanding our footprint, we're increasing access to financial solutions in the communities that need them most and ensuring our customers have a local team they can turn to for financial support through life's opportunities and challenges.”

As Lendmark expands into new communities, the company continues its commitment to charitable giving through Climb to Cure, its signature cause-related initiative. The company has raised over $12.4 million in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based nonprofit ensuring every family gets the support they need and every child receives the care they deserve.

Funds raised through the partnership support targeted pediatric cancer research at top institutions nationwide while providing critical resources and support to families navigating childhood cancer. Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan at an eligible branch location (not available in South Carolina) and Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 24 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to offer stability by helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates approximately 560 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

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Christopher Cielinski

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