More Canadian Companies Plan To Hire Seasonal Workers, With Full-Time Hires In Mind

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Most companies see seasonal roles as a great way to identify future full-time talent

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasonal jobs may come with an end date, but new survey findings show companies increasingly see them as the beginning of something longer, according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

One in five Canadian hiring managers (20%) say their company plans to hire more seasonal employees than it did a year ago, and many already have an eye on who might stay. More than three-quarters of employers (81%) view seasonal roles as a great way to identify future full-time hires.

Seasonal work is already a significant part of the hiring market, with more than half of hiring managers (55%) saying their company has hired seasonal employees, including one-quarter (25%) that do so currently. Plans are also trending upward, with 13% intending to add seasonal workers in fall 2026, up from 10% in fall 2025.









More Than Extra Help During the Rush

The most common times for companies to hire seasonal employees are during the summer (60%), followed by the fall and winter holiday season (41%).

The season may bring workers through the door, but companies are also looking beyond the immediate rush:





57% need help meeting short-term workload demands.

35% need coverage for employees who are out on leave.

30% want to spread workloads more evenly.

29% need work completed outside standard hours.

28% hope to find employees they can hire full-time. 20% cite cost savings.



Seasonal hiring plans are particularly strong for blue-collar workers, with 34% of companies expecting to hire more seasonal employees for blue-collar roles than they did a year ago.

Job Seekers See a Paycheck and a Path Forward

More than one-third of job seekers (41%) have worked a seasonal job, and one-third (34%) plan to do so in the future. Their experience follows a familiar calendar, with summer roles most common (61%), followed by fall and winter holiday roles (50%).

Among job seekers who have worked seasonally, 76% cite financial reasons, including:





52% who wanted to add to their savings.

48% who wanted more money for daily expenses. 15% who wanted help buying gifts.



Money may be the main draw, but it's not the only one. The value can extend beyond the paycheck, with half of job seekers (51%) citing professional development, including:





Gaining skills: 31%

Building experience on a resume: 30% Getting a positive letter of recommendation for future job searches: 16%



Gen Z job seekers are significantly more likely than other generations to pursue seasonal work to build their skills and improve their resume.

Other benefits of seasonal work identified by job seekers include the ability to explore an industry or company (21%) and to be hired full-time at the company in the future (18%).

“The greatest value of seasonal hiring may be the opportunity to meet today's workforce demands with an eye on the future,” said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, president and chairman of Express Employment International.“Seasonal employees can help companies manage heavier workloads, cover absences or provide additional coverage, while giving leaders a chance to see how they handle the work and interact with the team before considering them for a permanent position.”

Discover more research and real-world workforce trends from the Canada Employed series at ExpressPros.ca/Newsroom.

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from May 15 to June 1, 2026, among 508 Canadian hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from May 19 to June 8, 2026, among 508 Canadian adults ages 18 and older who are employed but looking for a new job or not employed and looking for work.

For full survey methodology, please contact Ana Curic at ....

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Ana Curic at

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About Robert (Bob) Funk Jr.

Robert (Bob) Funk Jr. is the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Express Employment International, a global staffing franchisor founded and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He leads a portfolio of workforce solution brands, including the flagship Express Employment Professionals franchise, along with several affiliated brands serving specialized markets. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.



About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing more than 11 million people globally since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.ca.

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