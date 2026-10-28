Houston VA Study Reports Increased Quantitative Monitoring With Twitchview® Separate Study Shows Near-Zero Bias Versus Gold Standard Mechanomyography, Both Presented At ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Anesthesia, maker of the TwitchViewquantitative neuromuscular monitor, highlights two studies presented at ANESTHESIOLOGY2026, the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, held October 16–20 in San Diego. One study examined the use of quantitative neuromuscular monitoring at a Veterans Affairs hospital, while the second evaluated agreement between the current TwitchView model and the mechanomyography (MMG) reference standard.

TwitchView is in use at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Houston for quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring to guide neuromuscular blockade reversal. Researchers there worked to make quantitative monitoring a more consistent part of care, and over the course of the project TwitchView use increased from approximately 58% to 78% of cases involving neuromuscular blockade. The study,“Getting Reversal Right: Optimizing Quantitative Neuromuscular Monitoring and Sugammadex Dosing,” was authored by Richard Bui, MD, Kristina Pieterson, MD, Illan Kunik, MD, Shweta Sridhar, MD, Lori-Ann Oliver, MD, and Shahid Ali, MD.

The second study shows the current TwitchView model tracking the reference standard more closely than ever. Mechanomyography (MMG), which measures the actual force of muscle contraction, is regarded as the reference standard for neuromuscular monitoring. Across 841 paired TOF ratio measurements, the current TwitchView model differed from MMG by an average of just 0.4 percentage points, essentially zero bias, with 95% limits of agreement of −10.7 to +11.4 percentage points. The abstract,“Neuromuscular Block Assessment Using Palpation and Current Versions of a Mechanomyograph, and Electromyograph in Comparison to Earlier Versions,” was authored by Zain Wedemeyer, BS, Willis Silliman, MS, Andrew Bowdle, MD, PhD, Srdjan Jelacic, MD, Cassidy Dellos, BA, Talal Mustafa, BS, and Kelly Michaelsen, MD, PhD.

“These data show today's TwitchView tracking the mechanomyography reference standard with essentially zero bias, a result our team has worked hard to achieve,” said Justin Hulvershorn, CEO of Blink Anesthesia.“Some of our largest hospital customers now use TwitchView in 90 percent or more of cases involving neuromuscular blockade, a clear sign that when quantitative monitoring is reliable and easy to use, clinicians make it part of standard care.”

About Blink Anesthesia

Blink Device Company, LLC (dba Blink Anesthesia) is a Seattle-based medical device company dedicated to improving patient safety in anesthesia practice. We develop breakthrough anesthesia technology that is designed to improve patient safety. Our flagship product, the TwitchView® Train of Four Monitor, is a quantitative neuromuscular monitor that helps anesthetists eliminate residual paralysis and allows hospitals to align with the 2023 American Society of Anesthesiologists Practice Guidelines for Monitoring and Antagonism of Neuromuscular Blockade.

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Blink Device Company, LLC