SEALSQ Highlights Quantum Sovereignty And Resilience At Q+AI 3.0 Event In New York

Trusted semiconductors, post-quantum cryptography, and resilient technology partnerships are essential foundations for national quantum readiness

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it highlighted the strategic importance of quantum sovereignty and resilience at the Q+AI 3.0 event held on October 25-27, in New York City. SEALSQ was the Titanium Sponsor of the event, while Cantor Fitzgerald was Presenting Sponsor.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, joined senior executives from Infleqtion, Rigetti Computing, SEEQC, and Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC), with Cantor Fitzgerald moderating a panel discussion.

SEALSQ's central message was that quantum readiness must become a funded infrastructure priority, with accountable leadership, clear migration roadmaps, and measurable implementation milestones.







As quantum technologies advance, governments and enterprises face a dual imperative: developing capabilities in quantum computing, sensing, and communications while preparing critical infrastructure and sensitive data for emerging quantum threats.

Quantum sovereignty requires the capabilities, expertise, and trusted partnerships needed to maintain strategic control over essential technologies. Resilience requires systems and supply chains that can continue operating through disruptions, supplier changes, and evolving geopolitical conditions.

SEALSQ emphasized five priorities for advancing this agenda:



Accelerating post-quantum cryptography migration: Identifying vulnerable cryptographic systems, prioritizing information with long confidentiality requirements, and developing crypto-agility.

Strengthening trusted semiconductor and quantum supply chains: Reducing single points of failure across hardware, manufacturing, and critical technology inputs.

Building operational independence: Supporting interoperability, software portability, and the technical expertise needed to operate and maintain essential systems.

Connecting terrestrial and space infrastructure: Exploring how quantum sensing and communications can support resilient infrastructure, alongside secure ground networks. Investing in talent and international partnerships: Connecting research excellence with engineering capacity, industrial deployment, and trusted cooperation.



NIST's standardized post-quantum algorithms, including ML-KEM for key establishment and ML-DSA for digital signatures, provide a foundation for organizations to begin migration. Implementation requires coordinated work across hardware, software, networks, procurement, and governance.

The risk of encrypted information being collected today for potential decryption by future quantum computers adds urgency, particularly for government, financial, healthcare, and industrial information that must remain confidential for many years.

Trusted semiconductors, secure digital identities, and adaptable cryptographic architectures are central to SEALSQ's vision for protecting the connected systems on which economies and societies depend.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.