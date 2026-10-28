Lendmark Financial Services Expands Midwest And Southeast Presence With New Branches In Mississippi, Kansas And Virginia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a provider of personalized loan solutions, continues to expand across Mississippi, Kansas and Virginia, opening branches in McComb, Miss., Olathe, Kans. and Rocky Mount, Va. The additions bring the company's total footprint to nine branches in Mississippi, three branches in Kansas and 51 in Virginia. The lender will also offer loans for customers of small, independent automobile dealerships and retail businesses.

New Locations:



McComb, Miss.: 1416 Delaware Ave., Suite Q | 769-217-3456

Olathe, Kans.: 15241 W 135th Street | 913-768-2345 Rocky Mount, Va.: 880 Tanyard Road | 540-352-5432



E.J. Ryan, Lendmark's Executive Vice President of Branch Operations, emphasized the company's commitment to expansion and bringing the trusted financial solutions it offers local communities:

“The opening of these new branches reflects Lendmark's continued commitment to serving customers where they live and work. We understand that life brings both planned milestones and unexpected challenges, and our goal is to be a dedicated financial partner alongside our customers every step of the way. By expanding our presence, we're bringing our relationship-based approach and personalized service to more communities, creating new opportunities to build meaningful relationships and support our customers with the financial solutions they need when it matters most.”

The company continues its commitment to charitable giving through Climb to Cure, its signature cause-related initiative. The company has raised over $12.4 million in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based nonprofit ensuring every family gets the support they need and every child receives the care they deserve.

Funds raised through the partnership support targeted pediatric cancer research at top institutions nationwide while providing critical resources and support to families navigating childhood cancer. Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan at an eligible branch location (not available in Kansas) and Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 24 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to offer stability by helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates approximately 560 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Christopher Cielinski

Sr. Manager of External Communications

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678-913-2432