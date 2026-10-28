RUM Group Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call As Well As Upcoming Conference Participation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RUM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) (“RUM Group” or the“Company”), an AI infrastructure and video company on a mission to unlock the power of human imagination, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2026 before market open on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on RUM Group's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

RUM Group's management team will participate in the following upcoming conferences:



The 4th Annual Cantor Convergence Crypto, Fintech, AI & Energy Infrastructure Conference, to be held November 10-12, 2026 at the Ritz-Carlton in Miami Beach, FL. The 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference, to be held November 17-18, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York City.

Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conferences. To request a meeting with RUM Group's management during the upcoming conferences, please contact your conference representative or the Company's Investor Relations team at ....

About RUM Group Inc.

RUM Group Inc. is an AI infrastructure and video company. Its Quake AI business delivers AI compute as a service, operating AI data centers including GPU and CPU compute, storage, and networking at scale. Rumble, RUM Group's video business and the original tenant of Quake AI, provides creators and enterprises a full suite of video technologies, unlocking reach, scale, and monetization. RUM Group is building the rails of the agentic-first enterprise: the AI compute, cloud infrastructure, and trust layer for the agentic AI future, advancing RUM Group's mission to maximize the power of human imagination. For more information, visit .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

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Source: RUM Group Inc.