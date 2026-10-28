RUM Group Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call As Well As Upcoming Conference Participation
Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on RUM Group's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.
Upcoming Investor Conferences
RUM Group's management team will participate in the following upcoming conferences:
- The 4th Annual Cantor Convergence Crypto, Fintech, AI & Energy Infrastructure Conference, to be held November 10-12, 2026 at the Ritz-Carlton in Miami Beach, FL. The 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference, to be held November 17-18, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York City.
Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conferences. To request a meeting with RUM Group's management during the upcoming conferences, please contact your conference representative or the Company's Investor Relations team at ....
About RUM Group Inc.
RUM Group Inc. is an AI infrastructure and video company. Its Quake AI business delivers AI compute as a service, operating AI data centers including GPU and CPU compute, storage, and networking at scale. Rumble, RUM Group's video business and the original tenant of Quake AI, provides creators and enterprises a full suite of video technologies, unlocking reach, scale, and monetization. RUM Group is building the rails of the agentic-first enterprise: the AI compute, cloud infrastructure, and trust layer for the agentic AI future, advancing RUM Group's mission to maximize the power of human imagination. For more information, visit .
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
...
Source: RUM Group Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment