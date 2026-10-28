Comply Launches Deal Shield To Automate Deal Governance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution enforces information barriers automatically and builds a supervisory-ready record of every deal decision as it happens

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comply, a leading AI and SaaS provider of regulatory compliance technology and consulting for financial firms, today announced the launch of Deal Shield, a deal governance solution that protects material non-public information (MNPI) across the full deal lifecycle, from M&A, IPOs and leveraged finance to PIPEs and private placements.

Global M&A value reached $3.9 trillion through September 2026, up 28% year over year, according to LSEG, with roughly 36% of it concentrated in 57 mega deals. As deals grow larger and more complex, so does the MNPI firms must control. Regulators expect firms to show how those controls work in practice, not only on paper. Yet at many firms, insider lists, restricted lists, and wall-crossing approvals still live in email and spreadsheets, and reconstructing who knew what, and when, can take days.

“Control rooms have been slow to modernize,” said David Bliss, chief product officer of Comply.“Most of the systems on the market were designed years ago, and deal teams feel it every day. Deal Shield is a completely modern control room, built for how deals run now, and it sits inside the Comply Platform our clients already rely on. For compliance teams, that means one place to run the control room and one record to stand behind when an examiner asks.”

Deal Shield provides:



Enforcement built in. Restrictions apply the moment a security is listed. Insiders must acknowledge their MNPI obligations before access is granted, creating an auditable consent record.

Documented wall crossings. Every request carries a justification and is approved or denied by compliance, with automated notifications at each step.

Self-service for deal teams. Five permissioned user types (compliance, control room officer, private side, public side and above the wall) let deal teams log their own deals and activity while compliance governs access and decisions.

Automated conflict checks. Conflicts are checked against employee trading, code-of-ethics data, restricted lists and firm activity at wall crossing and at each deal stage transition.

Accountability over time. Deal certification with periodic re-attestation, a formally maintained insider list with approval workflow, and a single, non-bypassable closure path with record lock and automatic list end.

A record that builds itself. Every action is timestamped and attributed, with point-in-time reconstruction of the insider list, deal stage and restrictions. Operational visibility. A live control room dashboard and prioritized task queue show active deals, open conflicts and items needing attention.



“Control rooms fail for a predictable reason,” said Bliss.“The people doing deals experience them as friction, so activity happens around the system instead of in it. We designed Deal Shield so the fastest path for a deal team is also the compliant one. They enter their own activity, barriers apply automatically, and compliance spends its time on judgment calls rather than data entry.”

Deal Shield runs natively on the Comply Platform, sharing a common Security Master with Code of Ethics data firms already maintain there, so deal activity and employee activity check each other.

For more information, visit .

ABOUT COMPLY

Comply is a global technology and services leader transforming regulatory compliance for financial institutions through AI-enabled software, data intelligence, and expert advisory services. Trusted by more than 5,000 firms, including private funds, RIAs, broker-dealers, investment banks, and wealth managers, Comply combines deep regulatory domain expertise with advanced automation, machine learning, and integrated data solutions to deliver a unified platform that streamlines oversight and strengthens governance across employee and firm compliance requirements. With a relentless focus on innovation and client partnership, Comply is building the financial industry's most intelligent and future-ready compliance ecosystem, helping institutions worldwide turn regulatory complexity into strategic advantage.

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