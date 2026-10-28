Housecall Pro Names Anan Kashyap Chief Financial Officer To Support Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former CFO of Hippocratic AI, Poshmark and Ethos brings more than 25 years of experience scaling technology companies, navigating IPOs and driving operational growth

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housecall Pro®, a leading AI field service platform trusted by more than 250,000 home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes, today announced the appointment of Anan Kashyap as Chief Financial Officer. Anan brings more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience across artificial intelligence, small business software and digital marketplaces, including senior roles at Hippocratic AI, Xero, Poshmark, Ethos, Grubhub and KAYAK.

As CFO, Anan will lead Housecall Pro's financial strategy and operations, supporting the company's continued growth, operational efficiency and long-term strategic priorities.

“Anan brings deep experience across AI, small business software and marketplaces, along with a proven track record of helping both private and public companies navigate major growth milestones," said Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Housecall Pro. "As we continue investing in innovation and building on Housecall Pro's strong foundation, we remain focused on championing Pro success. I'm thrilled to have Anan as a partner for this next chapter.”

Most recently, Anan served as CFO of Hippocratic AI, a healthcare-focused generative AI company. Previously, he was Deputy CFO and Executive Vice President of Finance at Xero, a global small business software platform, and served as CFO of Poshmark and Ethos.

"Housecall Pro has built an impressive platform around a mission that matters: helping home service professionals succeed," said Anan. "Having spent much of my career helping technology companies scale, I'm excited to bring that experience to a business serving such an essential industry. I look forward to reuniting with Stan and working alongside the team to build on the company's momentum and help Housecall Pro realize the opportunities ahead."

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro® is a leading AI-powered field service platform trusted by more than 250,000 home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes. With automated workflows including estimating, customer communication, scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, payments and much more, Housecall Pro helps Pros save time, grow revenue and earn customers' trust. Housecall Pro supports the industry through its Champion the Trades® program. Learn more at HousecallPro.com.

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Walker Sands for Housecall Pro

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