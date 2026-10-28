Ataccama Launches Headless MDM To Bring Trusted Golden Records And Data Stewardship Work Into Agentic Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Headless MDM helps enterprises to deploy critical AI agents in production using trustworthy master data and to scale routine MDM maintenance with supervised automation instead of manual stewardship work

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama, the data trust company, today announced headless master data management (MDM) in Ataccama ONE MDM 17.2. Headless MDM enables AI agents and business applications to work with master data directly, through Ataccama's MDM MCP server or its REST API. The work happens where teams already operate: in AI agents such as Claude Code and Codex and in the business workflows that call MDM directly. Because the MDM MCP server reads and writes back, agents can both bring trusted golden records into business processes and take on stewardship work. Ataccama's 17.2 release also introduces a new user interface reflecting operations done in a headless fashion. This enables automated headless agentic processes to assign a task for a human data steward to approve, all while maintaining full auditability.

According to the Gartner® report How Master Data Management Boosts the Context Layer for AI Agents, embedding master data management in the context layer helps build a trusted foundation for AI agents. A customer onboarding agent that cannot tell whether a customer already exists may create a duplicate customer record, or worse, miss next best offers for that customer preventing organic growth. Keeping those records accurate still means stewards reviewing matching proposals one by one, a queue that grows with data volumes and agent use.

Headless MDM addresses both sides of that problem. Business process agents can query golden records when they need them, for example to check whether a customer already exists before onboarding begins. Stewardship agents can take on repetitive review work; through the MDM MCP server, an agent can access records, metadata, tasks, matching proposals and matching rules, then propose a resolution and route it to the right person. Teams decide how far automation goes. An agent's work can stay as a draft, be routed to an approver or supervisor, or be published.

“With about a dozen source systems behind our golden record, from legacy on-premises platforms to modern cloud applications, Ataccama MDM processes many events a day and pushes trusted records to our consumers in real time, ensuring smooth analytical and operational work. The MDM MCP server is what excites us next. Agents that help with matching and automate low-level stewardship tasks will give our data stewards new efficiencies as we expand our Data Trust Hub across iA,” said Nickolaos Mikedis, Leader, Strategy and Data Trust, Global Customer Experience, iA Financial Group.

Headless MDM reflects Ataccama's broader goal of making the data trust layer directly usable by the agents and tools enterprises choose.

What's new in Ataccama ONE MDM 17.2



Golden records in agentic workflows. Agents and external workflows can read MDM data, metadata and the data model through the MDM MCP server, so a business process can check the golden record before it acts.

Agent-assisted stewardship. With MCP write-back, agents can triage matching proposals in bulk, merge records on request, and create tasks that wait for a supervisor's approval. Teams choose whether an agent's work stays a draft, goes to an approver, or is automatically published.

Matching logic an agent can explain. The MDM MCP server can retrieve and interpret matching rules and cleansing codes, so a reviewer can ask an agent why two records were proposed as a match before deciding.

Expanded REST API. The MDM REST API now covers a broader set of MDM functions, giving teams a second route to headless MDM alongside MCP. New MDM user interface. The new interface gives data stewards a simpler data mastering experience on a modern technology stack, so new capabilities reach customers faster.



“For years, MDM did its most important work behind a screen, with stewards reviewing uncertain matches by hand. That model does not keep up when AI agents need golden records at the moment they act, and it breaks entirely when agents start handing work to other agents. Headless MDM puts trusted master data where those decisions happen and lets agents take on repetitive stewardship work, while people stay in control of the calls that need human judgment. The payoff is that agents can be trusted with more consequential work, because they are all acting on the same record,” said Jessie Smith, Chief Product Officer, Ataccama.

See headless MDM at Ataccama FWRD

To learn more about the Ataccama ONE MDM product roadmap and see a demo of headless MDM, join Ataccama FWRD 2026, a virtual event on November 5. Register at .

Read Headless MDM: How AI agents use and maintain your golden records to learn more.

1Gartner, How Master Data Management Boosts the Context Layer for AI Agents, Stephen Kennedy, 17 June 2026. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Ataccama

Ataccama provides the only end-to-end agentic data trust platform that helps organizations accelerate AI, reduce risk, and modernize data at enterprise scale. Ataccama ONE sits between enterprise data and AI orchestration, ensuring trusted data powers every model, agent, and business decision. The platform unifies data quality, observability, catalog, lineage, reference data management, and master data management in a single solution, while the embedded ONE AI Agent acts as a digital data steward that automates repetitive data management work. Ataccama helps the world's leading enterprises trust their data so they can accelerate AI. Learn more at .

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