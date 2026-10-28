Taboola Brings Deeperdive Answer Engine To Motorola Smartphones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Motorola Becomes First Smartphone Manufacturer to Integrate DeeperDive, with Global Rollout Across moto g Devices

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA) today announced an industry-first partnership with Motorola, one of the world's leading smartphone manufacturers, to bring Taboola's DeeperDive answer engine directly to select moto g smartphones in the coming months.

Through the partnership, Motorola will become the first smartphone manufacturer to integrate DeeperDive directly into the lockscreen experience, giving consumers a new way to ask questions, explore topics they care about, and discover relevant content from trusted publishers.

DeeperDive uses generative AI and high-quality publisher content to provide relevant answers, related stories, and additional context around a user's questions. Since 2025, publishers including USA TODAY Co., HuffPost UK, BuzzFeed Asia, and Bangkok Post have integrated DeeperDive into their digital experiences.

On select moto g devices, consumers will be able to access DeeperDive directly from their lockscreen to explore topics ranging from sports and entertainment to finance, travel, politics, and more. Users can ask questions, receive answers informed by trusted publisher content, and easily go deeper by exploring relevant stories and follow-up topics.

The experience is expected to roll out in phases across select moto g devices throughout 2026 and 2027, including markets such as the U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Mexico, and Argentina.

The integration builds on Motorola and Taboola's long standing relationship, which already brings personalized content recommendations to select moto g devices and markets.

“Motorola continues to innovate the ways consumers interact with their devices and discover the content that matters to them,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola.“DeeperDive creates a new way for people to explore their interests and get useful answers informed by trusted publisher content. We're proud to expand our relationship with Motorola and bring this experience directly to consumers on their smartphones.”

By combining intelligent discovery with trusted publisher content, DeeperDive helps consumers move from a question to a deeper understanding of a topic, whether they're exploring a travel destination, catching up on sports, or learning more about the latest news.

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.



Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola's powerful ad platform, reaching over 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News and Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola's technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the“Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under Part 1, Item 1A“Risk Factors” and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

CONTACT: Contact Dave Struzzi...