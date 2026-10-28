Vicarius Launches Vrx 2.0 To Close The Gap Between Vulnerability Discovery And Remediation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform combines risk prioritization, patching, patchless protection and AI-generated remediation to help organizations close exposures and verify fixes

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicarius, a vulnerability remediation company, today announced vRx 2.0, a major release of its flagship platform built for a threat landscape where attackers use AI to find and exploit weaknesses faster than teams can fix them. vRx 2.0 delivers True Remediation, focusing on reducing risk rather than simply closing tickets, through a single agentic pipeline that unifies vulnerability discovery, risk prioritization, patching, patchless protection, scripting and AI-generated remediation. The release also expands discovery capabilities through vRadar, adding unmanaged device detection and scanning against CIS benchmarks and compliance frameworks such as HIPAA, PCI DSS and CMMC.

Attackers are operating at machine speed, while remediation still depends on people, tickets and patch cycles measured in weeks. AI now accelerates both vulnerability discovery and exploit development, so better detection alone is no longer enough. Security teams need to close exposures as quickly as they are discovered, and that means AI has to do more than point to the problem.

Vicarius' 2026 State of Vulnerability Remediation report, Exposed and Unfixed, found that 79% of organizations experienced a security incident in the past year involving a vulnerability they already knew about. The report also found that 58% of remediation activity still requires manual work, only 7% of organizations have fully automated remediation, and 82% cannot consistently fix vulnerabilities within the team that found them.

The vulnerabilities had already been found. The challenge was what happened next.

“Attackers already have AI finding and weaponizing vulnerabilities faster than any human team can track. Once you accept that, defending with people and tickets isn't a strategy, it's a delay tactic,” said Roi Cohen, CEO of Vicarius.“vRx 2.0 puts AI on our side, moving as fast as the AI on theirs. Not a faster tool for a person to run. A system built to fight at the speed of the attack.”

From discovery to verified remediation

vRx 2.0 combines Vicarius' discovery and remediation capabilities to help security teams move from identifying vulnerabilities to reducing exposure. vRadar, the company's agentless scanner, works alongside the vRx agent to provide vulnerability and compliance scanning as well as deeper endpoint visibility where deployed. vScore prioritizes findings based on exploitability, weaponization status, asset criticality and business context, rather than relying on CVSS scores alone, and reassesses risk after remediation.

The platform offers multiple paths to address vulnerabilities based on the situation:



vPatch deploys available fixes across Windows, macOS, Linux and more than 20,000 third-party applications.

vShield provides patchless protection when a patch is unavailable or cannot be deployed, blocking exploit paths at the memory level without requiring a reboot.

vScript executes detection and remediation scripts from Vicarius' library and the vSociety community. ScriptAI generates detection and remediation scripts when an existing solution is unavailable, including for vulnerabilities without an official patch.



Introduced in September, ScriptAI is a proprietary generative AI engine built into vRx that generates and validates scripts in under an hour, compared with traditional processes that can take weeks. AI-generated scripts remain drafts until reviewed and approved by a person before deployment to live assets.

vRx 2.0 also includes AI grouping, which lets teams define asset groups in natural language, and vComply, which maps remediation activity to frameworks including CIS Benchmarks, PCI DSS, HIPAA and CMMC. Reporting is now AI-generated, with analysts able to shape, annotate and approve reports before they go to leadership or auditors. Integrations with existing IT service management, endpoint detection and response, security orchestration and remote monitoring tools let organizations adopt vRx without replacing their security stack.

True remediation means having options

Traditional vulnerability management often assumes one outcome: find the vulnerability and install the patch. But patches may be unavailable, too risky to deploy or insufficient to address the underlying exposure. Vicarius' True Remediation approach gives teams options: patch the vulnerability, shield the exploit path, execute a script or use AI to generate a new one when no existing solution is available.

The launch builds on Vicarius' broader product strategy. In March 2026, the company introduced vIntelligence, its second flagship product, for continuous validation, orchestration and AI-driven security insight, with native integration into vRx for closed-loop remediation. ScriptAI followed in September, bringing generative AI directly into the remediation pipeline. vRx 2.0 builds on these capabilities, bringing vulnerability discovery, risk prioritization and remediation into a single workflow that verifies fixes rather than leaving vulnerabilities in a ticket queue.

With vRx 2.0, Vicarius advances its remediation-first approach for a security environment increasingly defined by AI-driven threats.

For more information, visit vicarius.io.

About Vicarius

Vicarius' was founded on a simple idea: remediation should come first, and it shouldn't be complicated. Most teams have no shortage of findings. What they lack is a fast, reliable way to close them. Vicarius gives them options. Patch when a patch exists, script when it doesn't, shield when neither can safely go into production. vRx, together with vIntelligence, makes that work. vRx discovers assets, scores the risk, and carries out the fix. vIntelligence, an agentic validation engine, confirms which exposures are real and checks again after every fix to make sure they're gone. The result is a remediation pipeline that runs from discovery to verified closure, and what Vicarius calls True Remediation: success measured by risk removed, not tickets closed.

That is why more than 1,000 organizations in 80 countries, from small security teams to Fortune 500 enterprises, trust Vicarius to turn what they find into what they've fixed.

Media Contact

Deb Montner

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