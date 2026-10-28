Proteus MHP Announces Expanded Partnership With GCM Grosvenor, Targeting ~$400 Million Manufactured Housing Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GCM Grosvenor's investment supports the continued growth of the Proteus MHP platform, which currently owns and operates roughly 3,300 sites nationwide

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proteus MHP, a private real estate investment and operating firm focused on manufactured housing communities, today announced that GCM Grosvenor's real estate practice, a leading middle market real estate platform builder and GP stakes investor, has increased its investment in the platform to ~$145 million. The two firms launched their partnership in April 2025, and currently own and operate 19 manufactured housing communities throughout the United States. The new investment will allow Proteus MHP and GCM Grosvenor to grow their portfolio to ~$400 million of assets.

Founded in 2022 by Bowen Hsu and Marcus Consunji, Proteus MHP is a vertically integrated owner-operator focused on acquiring and improving quality, attainable housing. The firm currently owns and operates 35 manufactured home communities totaling roughly 3,300 sites. Hsu and Consunji bring over 30 years of combined real estate experience and have collectively executed more than $5 billion of transactions across multiple asset classes nationwide.

The firm's operational platform integrates acquisitions, asset management, and property operations to drive long-term value and resident satisfaction. Proteus MHP targets well-located, underinvested communities where strategic capital improvements and hands-on management can potentially generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns.

Peter Braffman, Managing Director at GCM Grosvenor, said, "The growth we've seen across the platform over the past 18 months reflects the strong execution of Bowen, Marcus, and the broader Proteus MHP team. We are pleased to expand our commitment and continue supporting their disciplined approach to scaling a high-quality, attainable housing platform."

Bowen Hsu and Marcus Consunji, Co-Founders of Proteus MHP, added, "This new investment is a strong vote of confidence from GCM Grosvenor in our platform and our team. Since launching this partnership, we've nearly doubled our firm's portfolio while staying disciplined in how we source, underwrite, and operate each community. We're grateful for GCM Grosvenor's continued partnership as we work to deliver high-quality, attainable housing to more communities across the country."

About Proteus MHP

Proteus MHP is a private real estate investment and operating company focused on the acquisition, enhancement, and long-term ownership of manufactured housing communities. The firm is committed to improving access to attainable housing while seeking to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns through a vertically integrated platform. For more information, please visit: proteusmhp.com

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $97 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. Specializing in alternatives for more than 50 years, the firm serves a global institutional and individual client base through a team of approximately 550 professionals. GCM Grosvenor is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Sydney. For more information, visit gcmgrosvenor.com.

No assurance can be given that any investment will achieve its objectives or avoid losses.

Media Contacts

Dana Gorman

H/Advisors (on behalf of GCM Grosvenor)

...al / 212-371-5999