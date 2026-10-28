Opsera Relaunches As An AI-Native Software Factory For The Enterprise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opsera Forge, in production on 1,000+ enterprise projects, helps enterprises move SDLC to AI-SDLC, rebuilding their software delivery lifecycle with context, specs and guardrails to modernize what they have and innovate faster with measurable AI ROI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opsera today announced its relaunch as an AI-native software factory, with Forge at its center. Forge is a governed, spec-driven software factory that helps enterprises modernize complex legacy estates and build new applications. Acting as an enterprise AI harness, Forge provides the persistent context, guardrails and traceability needed to turn legacy logic, architecture and business intent into reusable living specs and execution-ready work orders, enabling teams and AI agents to deliver software faster with control and without architectural drift.

The relaunch reflects the shift Opsera helps customers make, from a lifecycle built for people writing every line to an AI-SDLC where agents and people build together. Coding assistants speed up writing code, and Forge governs everything around it. Across two journeys, idea to production and legacy to modernized code, Forge grounds agents in enterprise context, turns business intent into a living spec and breaks it into reviewable work orders for any model, coding assistant or Forge's own agent. A human stays in the loop throughout, with evals, security and compliance checks at every stage. The result is a software factory that makes modernization and new development repeatable and governed, not one-off projects.

“AI has changed how code gets written. It hasn't yet changed how software gets delivered, how legacy systems get modernized or how AI investment gets measured. We rebuilt Opsera to solve those three problems,” said Kumar Chivukula, CEO of Opsera.“Enterprises keep their code, their models and their tools, and our AI-native software factory, with an AI harness at its core, gives them the context, specifications and guardrails to turn AI generated code or legacy code into applications they can ship, trust and measure.”

Forge is running in production on more than 1,000 projects across multiple enterprises, with a 99.8 percent success rate. Opsera customers have shortened time to market from two weeks to two days, cut token use by as much as 75 percent and saves up to $10 million in operating costs. Security reviews that previously took eight weeks now finish in hours.

Forge includes ForgeScore, a comprehensive modernization assessment that evaluates legacy codebases across eight dimensions: security, maintainability, system gravity, production resilience, cognitive load, logic narrative, semantic clarity and future proofing. The result is an actionable modernization blueprint based on technical risk, architectural complexity and AI readiness.

Opsera's relaunch positions Forge as a software factory, a system meant to make modernization a repeatable, governed capability rather than a one-off project.

By partnering with Opsera, Belcorp, a multinational beauty corporation, has experienced a substantial decrease in task execution times.

"At Belcorp, we need more than faster code. We need an AI-driven SDLC that accelerates time to market, delivers measurable business outcomes and allows our talent to focus on strategic, high-value work. What once took weeks can now be achieved in minutes with an enterprise-grade modernization blueprint," said Venkat Gopalan, chief digital, technology and data officer at Belcorp.

Opsera's Unified Insights gives engineering, security and finance leaders one view of their AI investment: which tools, teams and workflows the spend goes to, how it's changing delivery speed and quality, and whether it's being used responsibly. Through tokenomics and token mapping, it connects AI spend directly to results like lower opex and leaner token usage.

Opsera's portfolio also includes Forge for Salesforce, an agentic release automation for Salesforce, and Forge for Databricks, which brings orchestration and pipelines to Databricks workflows and data engineering teams.

Opsera is open by design. Forge integrates with Anthropic, OpenAI, GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Antigravity, DeepSeek and Devin, so enterprises keep the AI models and coding agents they've already standardized on, and Opsera connects more than 150 tools across development, security, cloud, testing and delivery. Customers in healthcare, manufacturing, technology, retail and other industries run Forge and Unified Insights in the cloud, on-premises or in hybrid environments.

Opsera offered an early look at its relaunch on Oct. 1 at Opsera Flutter 2026: The AI-SDLC Summit in San Carlos, Calif. The event brought together over 100 senior technology leaders to explore the future of autonomous software factories and AI-driven legacy modernization through keynotes and panel discussions.

For more information on the relaunched Opsera, please visit opsera.ai.

About Opsera

Opsera is an AI-native software factory that helps enterprises modernize legacy systems and build new software with governance built in. Its Forge platform gives AI coding agents, across any model or assistant a company already uses, the context, specifications and guardrails needed to move from idea to production, while Unified Insights gives engineering and finance leaders visibility into AI spend and its business return. Opsera is based in Palo Alto, Calif., and is backed by investors including CLEAR, Felicis, Prosperity7, Taiwania, Hitachi Ventures, Trinity Ventures and Alumni Ventures. Opsera's customers include Cisco, Workday, Honeywell, Sephora, GuardantHealth and Eaton.

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