Texan By Nature Unveils The 2026 Texan By Nature 20

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies Operating Across the State of Texas Recognized in the TxN 20 for Their Leadership in Conservation & Sustainability

Austin, TX, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texan by Nature (TxN), a Texas-led conservation non-profit, today announced the honorees of the 8th annual Texan by Nature 20 (TxN 20) - an official recognition of companies with Texas operations that have made a demonstrative commitment to conservation.

The TxN 20 recognizes the best and most innovative work in conservation coming from business based or operating in Texas. As part of the TxN 20, Texan by Nature honors companies across 13 industries in the Lone Star State whose ingenuity cultivates impactful programs and forges new, beneficial paths in conservation. With 171 million acres of land and global leadership across multiple industries, Texas is fortunate to have industry leaders who see the value in partnering with conservation initiatives while also developing innovative, environmentally sustainable methods and processes within their business.

“The 2026 TxN 20 honorees demonstrate that integrating conservation into business operations can lead to positive returns for people, prosperity, and natural resources," said Joni Carswell, CEO & President of Texan by Nature.“It is an honor to showcase their leadership and exemplary work, which serve as a model for advancing conservation in Texas and around the globe.”

A catalyst for thought leadership, innovative partnerships, and community-led solutions, Texan by Nature has been working with the Texas business community to implement Texas-led conservation practices. The TxN 20 provides not only recognition to honorees, but a catalogue of best practices and metrics to industry peers. The honorees' commitment to conservation, their projects and programs, best practices, and lessons learned are examples and inspiration for us all.

“Congratulations to this year's TxN 20! Your leadership demonstrates the creative ways businesses can engage in conservation. And your work is inspiring others to bring nature into the places we live, work, and play. Thank you for helping us build a healthier, more sustainable future for Texas,” said former First Lady and Texan by Nature Founder, Mrs. Laura Bush.

The 2026 TxN 20 is made possible by Jetco Delivery. "With our investment in the TxN 20, we hope to amplify cross-industry innovation and action that will inspire and propel businesses toward a sustainable future," said Kyle Kristynik, President at Jetco.

To select the 2026 TxN 20, company data submissions were evaluated and independent research across 2,000+ of Texas' publicly traded and private companies was conducted for 13 industry sectors. All companies were evaluated on key criteria through a 17-point scoring system to narrow down the list to the top 94 companies in Texas. Key scoring criteria included: stated commitment to conservation; reported metrics related to conservation; measured investment in conservation; reported Return on ConservationTM results; positive conservation impact on land, water, wildlife, people, waste, energy, and more; and activities such as infrastructure, production and supply chain, employee engagement, and more. Each year, an esteemed selection committee of top industry leaders is formed to evaluate the top 94 companies and select the final honorees for the TxN 20. TxN 20 selection and recognition is also supported by HOLT CAT.



2026 TxN 20 HONOREES INCLUDE:

Apex Clean EnergyCemexCirrus LogicDarling IngredientsForce of Nature MeatsHOLT CATJ.Crew GroupMary Kay Inc.MetLifeNorth American Development BankOverhaulOverland PartnersSabert CorporationTetra Pak®Texas A&M UniversityTexas Health ResourcesWMXcel Energy

To read more about each 2026 TxN 20 honoree, please visit:

The TxN 20 2026 Selection Committee members included:



Brooke Akins, Senior Manager, Sustainability – Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC

Andrejs E. Avots-Avotins, MD, PhD, The Elizabeth & Drayton McLane, Jr. Chair in Health & Wellness Vice President of Medical Affairs – Baylor Scott & White Health – Temple

Tracee Bentley, President & CEO – Permian Strategic Partnership

YC Chua, Sustainable Supply Chain Lead – Cirrus Logic

Gary Cocke, Senior Director of Sustainability – Baylor University

Matthew Crommett, Managing Director – LH Capital, Inc / Lyda Hill Philanthropies

Brent Crossland, Founder – 5 Loc Cotton, LLC

Michael Dorff, Integrated Communication Campaigns Lead – RTX

Ed Ferguson, Business Operations Development Lead – Intramotev

Jesse Hereford, Director of Institutional Relations & Communication – North American Development Bank

Robert Horton, Vice President, Environmental Affairs & Sustainability – Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport

Cheryl Howard, Stakeholder Engagement Specialist – Enbridge

Brandon Kienenberger, Sustainability Manager – Primo Brands

Bob Malone, Chairman, President & CEO – Sonora Bank

Richard McDonald, Corporate Director, Sustainability – Sundt Construction Corporation

Trey Mixon, Senior Manager, Natural Resources – Primo Brands

J. Purvis, President – Reatta Energy, Inc

Jason Reed, Vice President, Land, Environmental & External Affairs – Martin Marietta

Kevin Shomette, Senior Environmental Manager – EOG Resources

David A. Smith, Board of Directors – Texan by Nature

Preston Smith, Co-Founder and Managing Partner – Wildwood Environmental Credit Company VJ Smith, Principal, CSR & Tribal Affairs – Marathon Petroleum

Activating new investments, amplifying and accelerating innovations, and connecting partners to the resources they need to succeed, Texan by Nature offers select programs to help engage Texans in stewardship of the state's rich land and diverse communities including the Conservation Wrangler program, TxN Certification, the Conservation Summit, the Texas Water Action Collaborative, the TxN 20, and select statewide initiatives. For more information on TxN partnerships and programs, or to learn how to get involved, please visit .

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ABOUT TxN:

Texan by Nature (TxN) exists to advance conservation that is beneficial to people, prosperity, and natural resources. TxN brings conservation and business together, acting as an accelerator for conservation groups and a strategic partner for business. TxN achieves its mission through programs, including Conservation Wrangler, TxN Certification, Return on Conservation TM, custom initiatives through our membership program, the annual Conservation Summit, and statewide leadership such as the Texas Water Action Collaborative. Learn more in the 2025 annual report and at TexanbyNature.org

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2026 Texan by Nature 20 Honorees