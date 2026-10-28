Triller Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILLR) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Triller Group, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Triller Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILLR) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Triller common stock between October 16, 2024 and December 29, 2025, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The class action lawsuit asserts that throughout the Class Period, defendants issued materially deceptive representations and concealed critical operational and legal vulnerabilities. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Triller exaggerated, misrepresented, or completely lacked actual control over and consolidation of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (“BKFC”). Due in part to accounting complications arising from this unstable arrangement, Triller was unable to submit one or more of its required periodic financial filings to the SEC on a timely basis, exposing the firm to a heightened threat of delisting from the NASDAQ exchange.

Furthermore, the suit contends that the company's internal disclosure controls and procedures were severely deficient, that leadership understated the severity and extent of its financial control deficiencies, and that the projected advantages of the underlying Merger were inflated. The filings also allege that defendants overstated Triller's capacity to resolve its non-compliance issues with NASDAQ listing standards. Consequently, the lawsuit claims that defendants' public statements were materially false, misleading, and ungrounded throughout the relevant period, ultimately causing significant financial losses to investors once these facts were disclosed to the market.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Triller Group, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until December 14, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Triller Lawsuit

Q: What is the Triller lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is December 14, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Triller stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following various disclosures and announcements regarding delayed financial reports, regulatory notices, and eventual trading suspension, Triller Group Inc. common stock experienced multiple significant price declines across several dates. Specifically, the stock fell $1.40 per share, or 17.95%, to close at $6.40 per share on April 1, 2025, after the company announced its inability to timely file its annual report. The stock subsequently dropped $0.50 per share, or 3.5%, closing at $13.80 per share on April 24, 2025, following news of a delinquency notification from Nasdaq. On May 27, 2025, the stock fell another $1.50 per share, or 19.74%, closing at $6.10 per share after a further filing delinquency notice. Additional declines occurred when the stock fell $0.71 per share, or 14.7%, to close at $4.12 per share on November 24, 2025, following an additional delisting determination letter. Finally, the stock plummeted $3.38 per share, or 91.35%, over the subsequent two trading sessions to close at $0.32 per share on December 31, 2025, after the company announced the confirmation of its trading suspension and delisting by a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Triller lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted critical facts regarding the company's business, operational control, and regulatory compliance. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants downplayed or misrepresented that Triller's control over and consolidation of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) was tenuous, overstated, or non-existent. Furthermore, the company could not timely file its periodic financial reports with the SEC as required by Nasdaq listing standards due to these accounting and consolidation issues, placing Triller at a severe and undisclosed risk of being delisted. The lawsuit asserts that as a result of these deficiencies, the company's disclosure controls and procedures were flawed, the true severity of its financial control problems was hidden, and the overall financial and strategic benefits of the underlying corporate merger were substantially exaggerated to investors.

Q: What do Triller investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased ILLR common stock during the Class Period (October 16, 2024 through December 29, 2025) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?”

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Triller shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired ILLR common stock during the Class Period (October 16, 2024 to December 29, 2025) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Triller lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

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Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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