Jedify Launches Data Agents, Autonomous Analysts Built On Its Context Graph

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business teams can build and deploy AI analysts in plain language, powered by Jedify's context graph, with insights accessible from Slack, email or any MCP-enabled platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jedify, the autonomous context graph for data-intensive agentic applications and workflows, today announced Jedify Data Agents, a new product that helps teams build autonomous analysts in plain language. Data Agents can monitor business metrics, investigate changes and run recurring analyses without requiring users to write code or build workflows.

Traditional BI requires analysts to define questions and build dashboards in advance, or generic AI assistants infer business meaning from raw tables and schema. Jedify Data Agents draw on the company's industry-leading context graph technology to understand an organization's specific metrics, relationships and business rules on an ongoing basis, enabling agents to reason over relevant information, surface deep insights you won't find on a dashboard, with no manual data pulls.

"Enterprises are moving analytics from answering questions to doing meaningful work," said Adi Elimelech, CTO and co-founder of Jedify. "With Data Agents, teams can build an analytical workforce tailored to how their business operates and give employees access to those agents wherever they already work."

Move From What Happened to Insights of Why It Happened

Data Agents is available now, accessible through Jedify's Agents Hub. Key benefits include:



Plain-language agent building. Describe the analytical outcome you want, and Jedify creates and refines the agent conversationally, with no code or workflow builder.

Flexible triggers. Agents run on demand, on a schedule or when a defined condition is met, triggering recurring analysis without someone asking for it each time.

Root-cause investigation. Grounded in Jedify's context graph and deep research engine, Data Agents monitor metrics, investigate anomalies and identify likely drivers behind a change.

Proactive, not reactive. Data Agents don't wait for someone to ask the right question. They surface what actually needs attention (a gap, an anomaly, a market that's underperforming) the moment it emerges, instead of waiting to be discovered in a report no one opened.

Permission-aware by default. Agents inherit the requesting user's existing data permissions, so an agent never surfaces a row, column or metric that the user isn't already entitled to see.

Built for efficiency at scale. Because agents reason from Jedify's pre-resolved context graph instead of exploring raw schema at query time, they use far fewer tokens per question than a schema-inferring agent. Works where teams already work. Through MCP, a Data Agent is exposed as a tool teams can call from Claude, ChatGPT, Slack or any agent platform they run. Results can also be delivered directly through Slack and email.



Data Agents is built for data teams and the business teams they support. Data and analytics teams can stop rebuilding the same dashboards on request, while business users in finance, revenue operations, customer success, product and sales can build their own analysts. The context graph already handles the schema, the joins and the definition of what a metric means; all a user needs is the question they want investigated, described in plain language.

"The beauty of Data Agents is we set it up once, scheduled it to run daily, and now the report comes to us instead of the other way around," said Avi Baruch, vice president of data and business applications at RubyPlay. "It even flagged us on its own that not all of our target markets were covered yet, which told us it was reasoning through the task rather than just running a script."

“When the agent flags that a specific cost line moved 10% in a month instead of burying it in a trend chart, that's something people can actually act on,” said the VP of Enterprise Technology at ESL FACEIT Group (EFG).“It lets us replace some of what we've paid other vendors for while giving us even sharper insight, a significant win for our team.”

For more information and to get started with Jedify Data Agents for free, visit . To see Jedify Data Agents in action and learn how revenue teams are using them to automate analysis and uncover insights, join Jedify's webinar on October 29, featuring a live product overview and a customer session with EFG. Register for the webinar.

Attendees of the Gartner® Supply Chain Planning Summit are invited to stop by booth #305 or book a demo at the show to see how Jedify turns business data and context into autonomous analysts that continuously monitor, investigate, and explain what's happening across the business.

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2026

The Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit delivers must-have insights, strategies and frameworks for supply chain planning leaders to address their strategic needs within their organizations. Join us to drive breakthrough outcomes - building future-ready planning teams, ensuring frictionless planning performance, enabling AI-driven and digitally advanced planning, and embedding change management focus - to elevate performance, drive revenue growth, and foster lasting agility. For more information, visit: .

About Jedify

Jedify provides governed operational intelligence, powered by its autonomous context graph for enterprise-grade AI, giving organizations connected business context and agents built on top of it. By connecting an organization's structured operational data, including data warehouses, CRMs and financial systems, with its unstructured knowledge, such as documents, playbooks, Slack and meeting recordings, Jedify automatically builds a proprietary context graph powered by Semantic FusionTM. On top of that graph, Jedify builds and deploys production-grade AI agents and applications that are more accurate and consistent, without the hallucinations or token waste associated with context-free approaches. Jedify is model-agnostic, so enterprises can build on the AI platforms they choose without single-vendor lock-in. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedI.

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