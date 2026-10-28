Liveworld Appoints Rema Judeh As Vice President Of Account Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pharma marketing agency leader joins LiveWorld to deepen client partnerships and build creative, moderation, and intelligence system revenues

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), a Human-Led, AI-Powered intelligence systems company, today announced the appointment of Rema Judeh as Vice President, Account Management. Judeh joined the company on October 1, 2026, and leads account management across LiveWorld's client portfolio, with a focus on strengthening client relationships, and driving growth.

The appointment reflects LiveWorld's continued investment in people and client solutions. Judeh will help clients connect their business, brand, and engagement priorities to LiveWorld's full solution portfolio, including its LiveInsight AITM Intelligent System, digital marketing agency services, moderation and engagement, adverse event (AE) and product quality complaint (PQC) management, and software.

“Our clients need senior partners who understand their business and can connect the right capabilities to the challenges they face,” said Peter Friedman, Chairman & CEO of LiveWorld.“Judeh brings pharmaceutical agency experience, team leadership, and a commitment to developing and deploying solutions that impact a client's business. She will help us deepen client partnerships and turn the breadth of LiveWorld's solutions into greater value for the brands we serve.”

“Strong client partnerships start with understanding what a brand needs to accomplish and building a team that can help it get there,” said Judeh.“I'm excited to work with LiveWorld's account teams to bring clients proactive counsel and coordinated support across the company's capabilities. The opportunity is to pair human judgment and creative with AI-powered execution in ways that serve each client's goals.”

Judeh most recently served as U.S. Client Service Director at Cognite Communications, where she led multidisciplinary teams and advised senior pharmaceutical clients on commercialization, digital transformation, and integrated omnichannel priorities. She previously held vice president roles at Juice Pharma Worldwide, FCB Health, and Intouch Solutions, following an Account Director role at Caudex. Her experience spans patient and healthcare professional engagement, strategic account planning, and cross-functional team leadership. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from The College of New Rochelle.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a Human-Led, AI-Powered intelligence systems company. We help brands listen smarter, engage more meaningfully, and act with confidence through intelligence systems, full-service digital agency solutions, and social media content moderation services. With deep expertise in healthcare and pharma, LiveWorld combines compliance, engagement, and insight to transform customer relationships across social and digital channels.

Headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City, LiveWorld serves leading brands in healthcare and beyond. Learn more at and follow @LiveWorld.

PR Contact:

Matthew Hammer

LiveWorld

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(737) 212-9739

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at