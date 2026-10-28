Concurrent Technologies Corporation Secures Nearly $2 Million DARPA Contract To Enhance AI Assurance In Military Autonomous Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CTC and EVC Collaborating to Develop Advanced Tools for Assessing AI-Driven Drones and Robots in Real-World Mission Environments

Johnstown, PA, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC), in partnership with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC), has been awarded a nearly $2 million, two-year contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA ). This competitively bid contract represents a significant milestone for CTC, marking its first prime position on a DARPA contract since 2012.

Under this contract, CTC and EVC will address a critical need for ensuring the reliability and security of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) autonomous systems in real-world operational scenarios. Currently, there is no standardized process to red-team AI/ML systems across diverse mission environments. CTC and EVC will develop and apply innovative methods to test and validate the performance of autonomous systems in representative mission environments.

By developing advanced approaches to assess and validate autonomous systems under realistic operating conditions, CTC and EVC will help ensure that military autonomous systems, such as drones and robots, operate safely, responsibly, and as intended under various conditions. This work builds on CTC's extensive research in AI Assurance, which began in 2018, and leverages EVC's production expertise in materials science and engineering.

“This award is a testament to the innovative work our team has been doing in AI Assurance and our ability to deliver solutions that address critical national security challenges,” said Chris Hamilton, CTC President and CEO.“We are honored to partner with DARPA on this important initiative and proud to contribute to advancing the safety and reliability of autonomous systems for the Department of Defense.”

“This project represents a significant step forward in ensuring that AI-enabled systems behave predictably and responsibly in complex mission environments,” said Dave Saranchak, CTC Executive Director, Data Science.“Our team is excited to bring cutting-edge solutions to this effort and to support DARPA's leadership in advancing AI technologies for national defense.”

This contract aligns with CTC's strategic focus on advancing AI Assurance and supports the U.S. government's commitment to developing safe and responsible AI technologies, as outlined in recent Executive Orders and Department of Defense policies.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients' needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit .

Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is the technology transition affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). EVC's mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by others to the marketplace and to deliver high-quality, competitively priced products and services to its clients. .

Any opinions, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

This research was, in part, funded by the U.S. Government. The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government."

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