Marketbridge Acquires Channel99 To Accelerate Its Transformation To A Technology-Enabled B2B Services Leader

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company is also introducing AI Visibility technology designed to help B2B marketers improve their AI search discoverability and connect actions to sales pipeline

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketbridge, the Growth Company for Business, today announced that it has acquired Channel99, a B2B marketing performance and measurement platform that connects digital marketing at the account level with opportunities and pipeline, giving brands deeper insight into the factors influencing performance. In tandem with Channel99, Marketbridge launched a breakthrough new offering: AI Visibility, which helps clients better understand how they appear in AI-generated search, how they compare with competitors, and what they can do to improve their visibility as B2B buyer research behavior changes.

“Channel99 and Marketbridge are filling a huge void for B2B marketers with their new AI Search Visibility solution,” said PT Umphress, senior director of digital marketing at Blue Yonder.“The ability to attribute actions that improve AEO rankings to actual pipeline impact and then benchmark results across all other channels will be a game changer.”

This acquisition and new offering accelerate Marketbridge's evolution into a more technology-enabled B2B services company, strengthening its capabilities in three key areas:



Media Performance: leveraging AI to recommend the optimal channel and vendors to reach and engage each B2B audience.

B2B Measurement and Attribution: connecting fragmented marketing and sales data to capture 2x the customer signal with view-through technology that provides a clearer view of the factors influencing pipeline impact. AI Visibility: scaling how companies and products compare in AI-driven discovery as B2B buying cycles now start with AI search 80-90% of the time.



Channel99 gives Marketbridge a scalable B2B technology and data foundation that complements Marketbridge's existing strengths in measurement, analytics, consulting, media, and agency services. For clients, this combination connects better performance intelligence with the expertise to act on it, according to Marketbridge CEO Bob Ray.

“Channel99 helps clients identify what is happening and where opportunities exist. Marketbridge can then help them determine what to do about it, through our strategy, measurement, analytics, data, media, content, web, PR, and consulting capabilities,” said Ray.“This acquisition is an important foundation in our broader strategy to extend technology, data and AI capabilities at a time when B2B brands need innovation the most.”

Channel99: Renowned B2B Marketing Technology Innovator

Channel99 was founded in 2022 by award-winning, three-time software entrepreneur Chris Golec, who pioneered the account-based marketing (ABM) technology category while founding and leading Demandbase. Under Golec's leadership, Channel99 was named one of the top AI-powered marketing attribution analytics solutions by CIO Review in 2025. Channel99 will operate as Channel99, a Marketbridge company, retaining its product identity and market presence. Golec will continue to lead Channel99, reporting directly to Ray. Mark Yatman, Channel99's VP of product and engineering, and his team will also join Marketbridge.

“We are excited to join Marketbridge at a time of unprecedented technology innovation across the B2B marketing landscape,” said Golec.“Together, we will take technology-enabled B2B services to new heights while helping clients better navigate the AI-driven buying journey.”

AI Visibility: Breakthrough New Offering

AI is reshaping how B2B buyers discover and evaluate vendors. AI Visibility helps brands see where they appear in AI-generated answers, how they compare with competitors, and which actions could improve their visibility. It connects AI discovery to the broader buyer journey through B2B measurement, account-level intelligence, and cross-channel performance insights.

The offering combines Channel99's B2B AI visibility analysis, competitive intelligence, and prioritized recommendations with Marketbridge's marketing strategy and execution across web, content, PR, and thought leadership. Clients can start with an accessible visibility assessment, then use ongoing measurement, recommendations and consulting services to help more buyers discover, recognize, and consider their brand.

About Marketbridge

Marketbridge partners with leading B2B brands to create unified Go-to-Market® systems that connect strategy, AI, creativity, activation, and measurement. With a team of 350+ across North America and Europe, Marketbridge supports clients worldwide, ranging from Fortune 1000 enterprises to venture-backed, high-growth companies across technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial, and consumer sectors. For more information, please visit and follow .

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