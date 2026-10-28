D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In D-Wave Quantum, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired D-Wave common stock between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The class action lawsuit contends that throughout the Class Period, defendants issued materially false and misleading statements while failing to disclose critical operational and financial risks. Specifically, the complaint alleges that D-Wave's Bookings had already contracted in 2025. Furthermore, the suit claims that the company's touted record 2026 Bookings did not signify new or growing commercial adoption, as they were overwhelmingly driven by two agreements executed prior to the Class Period, with no equivalent new contracts being finalized.

The filings also assert that D-Wave was failing to convert its system-sales pipeline into new Bookings and that system deliveries-along with their corresponding revenues-were being delayed into the fourth quarter of 2026 and extending into 2027. Consequently, the lawsuit maintains that executive statements regarding D-Wave's business model, performance, and outlook lacked a reasonable foundation, causing shareholders to sustain financial losses once these undisclosed facts were revealed to the market.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on D-Wave stock during the Class Period have until December 15, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the D-Wave Lawsuit

Q: What is the D-Wave lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is December 15, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did D-Wave stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the release of its second-quarter 2026 results and a disappointing collapse in quarterly bookings on August 6, 2026, D-Wave Quantum Inc.'s stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 9.26%, from a close of $21.39 on August 5, 2026, to close at $19.41 per share. Subsequently, after the company announced the upcoming retirement of its Chief Financial Officer on August 25, 2026, the stock price dropped an additional $1.84 per share, or 9.51%, to close at $17.51 per share on August 26, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the D-Wave lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements by falsely claiming that D-Wave's 2025 results reflected meaningful growth across every key business metric-explicitly including "Bookings"-when full-year bookings had actually decreased by 22%. Furthermore, the complaint alleges that Defendants hyped "Record Quarterly Bookings" of $33.4 million without disclosing that the vast majority of those bookings came from two contracts previously announced before the Class Period, and that they falsely assured investors about a robust system-sales pipeline while knowing or recklessly disregarding that system deliveries and associated revenue were slipping into late 2026 and 2027..

Q: What do D-Wave investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased QBTS common stock during the Class Period (February 26, 2026 through August 25, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?”

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my D-Wave shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired QBTS common stock during the Class Period (February 26, 2026 to August 25, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the D-Wave lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.