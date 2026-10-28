Hidonix Launches ION SDK 2.0, Extending Infrastructure-Free Positioning Across Venue Types

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Upgrade pairs new Visual Positioning System with Hidonix's geomagnetic positioning through seamless automatic fallback, adds machine learning enhancements, and speeds deployment through the ION Content Management System

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hidonix Industries

ION SDK 2.0 will be available for commercial integration on iOS and Android through Hidonix technology partners beginning Nov. 2, 2026.

ION lets technology partners add positioning and navigation to their mobile applications where GPS can be unreliable, particularly inside large buildings and multi-floor spaces. In a hospital, ION can help visitors find the right department and support applications for locating personnel. In a museum, it can help visitors navigate between exhibits. Hidonix has deployed ION in hospitals, museums, and other large venues.

ION does not require customers to install dedicated positioning hardware, and ION SDK 2.0 extends that capability across venue types simplifying deployment and reducing the hardware requirements traditionally associated with indoor positioning systems. Partners can use Hidonix's geomagnetic positioning technology, the new VPS, or both. When used together, ION falls back automatically and immediately from one method to the other as conditions change, without any action from users. Partners can also optionally use existing compatible infrastructure such as beacons.

“ION SDK 2.0 extends infrastructure-free positioning across the venues our partners serve,” said Achille De Pasquale, Founder and CEO of Hidonix.“By combining visual and geomagnetic positioning with automatic fallback, it helps keep positioning continuous as conditions change.”

The new VPS determines location using visual markers placed at known points in a venue. Partners define market locations on the venue's floor plan in the ION Content Management System (CMS), then place physical markers at the same spots. In suitable environments, VPS can be deployed without traditional geomagnetic mapping and establishes an initial position in about two or three seconds, whether used on its own or together with geomagnetic positioning.

VPS complements rather than replaces geomagnetic positioning, which remains a core technology for venues where visual positioning alone may not be sufficient. ION SDK 2.0 also introduces machine learning enhancements to Hidonix's proprietary geomagnetic positioning algorithms. By improving how the system interprets magnetic signatures, including in areas with similar magnetic characteristics, these advancements support more precise and stable positioning in complex indoor environments.

Beyond the SDK,Hidonix has also updated the CMS, which partners use to prepare and manage deployments. Navigation map processing after geomagnetic mapping is now approximately 75% faster, reducing processing time to around 15 minutes. The CMS also includes integrated support ticketing, allowing customers to submit requests to their technology partners and partners escalate requests to Hidonix.

ION SDK 2.0 is offered through a partner licensing model, with scalable pricing tiers based on location square footage and monthly active users.

For more information about Hidonix, visit

About Hidonix

Hidonix is a defense and safety engineering company developing mission-critical systems across autonomy, sensing, geolocation, and integrated mission intelligence. The organization operates as a defense-focused architecture builder, delivering deployable technologies for contested, high-security, and high-infrastructure environments. Through its dual-use product, ION, the company extends its sovereign stack into industrial spatial intelligence and robotics integration.

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