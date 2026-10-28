Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Awarded Silver Medal Sustainability Rating From Ecovadis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nelipak Ranked Among the Top 15% of Surveyed Companies

CRANSTON, R.I., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak® Corporation (“Nelipak®”), a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions announced it has been awarded a Silver Medal from EcoVadis, in recognition of its sustainability efforts. Nelipak has earned a Silver Medal from Ecovadis in 3 of the last 4 years.

EcoVadis is a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis sustainability rating methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000, covering 230+ industries and 180+ countries. Nelipak's Silver Medal rating is based on the EcoVadis Sustainability Scorecard, which evaluates performance across 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

“We are honored to be recognized by EcoVadis with a Silver Medal and a fourth consecutive year of score increase, reflecting our ongoing effort to fulfill Nelipak's sustainability vision 'to help healthcare be sustainable.' By earning Silver Medal status, Nelipak is ranked among the top 15% of companies surveyed by Ecovadis. This recognition demonstrates that sustainability is integral to our mission of enhancing the lives of patients worldwide through the design and delivery of innovative sustainable healthcare packaging products,” said Nic Hunt, Head of Global Sustainability at Nelipak.

“I'm proud of the significant efforts undertaken by the Nelipak team to earn the EcoVadis Silver Medal rating,” said Pat Chambliss, CEO of Nelipak.“Sustainability has become a core focus for our global team as we work to align with evolving regulatory requirements as well as industry standards and best practices.”

About Nelipak®

Nelipak® is a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions including rigid and flexible sterile-barrier packaging for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications. To support the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions, Nelipak® offers in-house design, prototyping, tooling, simulation, validation, laboratory, and other value-added services as well as a line of tray sealing equipment. With over 1,600 employees, Nelipak operates at 14 sites globally, including 8 sites in the Americas (USA, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico), 5 sites in Europe (Ireland, Netherlands, UK), and 1 site in Asia (Singapore). Nelipak® is committed to delivering superior quality, service, and customer experience through world-class cleanroom manufacturing. For more information, visit .

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