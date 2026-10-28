Field Origin Helps Biofuel Producers Simplify Field-To-Fuel Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DTN and Veriflux join forces to create Field Origin, connecting existing field-level data with feedstock tracking and reporting

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTN, a global data and technology company, and Veriflux, a compliance and traceability platform for renewable feedstocks and fuels, today announced Field Origin, a joint field-to-fuel compliance and traceability solution for crop-based renewable fuels.

The solution connects agricultural source intelligence with chain-of-custody, mass-balance, and reporting workflows to help biofuel producers meet renewable-fuel compliance requirements, including California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and 45Z, while minimizing the data-collection burden on growers, elevators, and other upstream suppliers.

Biofuel producers must document where their feedstocks originate, but records from growers and grain suppliers often lack the agricultural detail needed for compliance. Field Origin addresses this gap through DTN's AgCore platform, which links grain origination and supplier records with existing field boundaries, operator linkages, regenerative practices, and deforestation data. Veriflux then carries that data through digital inventory, chain-of-custody, and mass-balance accounting, producing audit-ready records for reporting and verification.

The solution combines decades of DTN agricultural intelligence experience with Veriflux's chain-of-custody expertise across complex renewable-fuel supply chains, where its platform has tracked billions of pounds of feedstock and fuel in more than 30 countries.

“Biofuel producers need more detail about their crop-based feedstocks without making grain sourcing more complicated,” said Grey Montgomery, General Manager for DTN Agriculture.“We're mitigating complexity by starting with agricultural intelligence that already exists, rather than asking growers and elevators to build a new data collection process.”

Field Origin gives biofuel producers a single platform for today's requirements and a foundation that can adapt as programs evolve.

“Everyone in the supply chain, from growers and elevators to producers and buyers, asks the same thing: will this investment still hold up when the rules change?” said Dani Charles, Co-Founder of Veriflux.“Field Origin is built for that. It creates a traceable path from field to filing that works across LCFS, 45Z, and whatever comes next.”

Beyond LCFS and 45Z, Field Origin supports data requirements for additional programs and certification schemes, including the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations, the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), and ISCC.

DTN is a global data and technology company that equips operational leaders in energy, agriculture, and weather-driven industries with the decision speed and intelligence to outpace uncertainty.

For decades, DTN has been transforming complex data into decision-grade insights for companies in 126 countries around the globe. Built on deep vertical expertise, proprietary data, and trusted ecosystem neutrality, the DTN Operational Decisioning Platform helps customers expand margins, accelerate growth, and manage risk with confidence. We operate 24/7 global weather centers in Minneapolis, Utrecht, Sydney, and Manila, and hold over 160 patents across our portfolio. With more than 1,200 employees in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, DTN proudly serves the industries that feed, fuel, and protect the world. Learn more at DTN.com.

About Veriflux

Veriflux is a compliance and traceability platform for renewable feedstocks and fuels. Veriflux digitizes and automates chain-of-custody, mass-balance and reporting workflows across RFS, LCFS, 45Z, ISCC, Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations and EU RED programs. Since 2020, the platform has tracked billions of pounds of feedstock and fuel across more than 30 countries, giving biofuel producers, grain handlers and ag suppliers audit-ready data from field to fuel, because traceability enables tradeability. Veriflux has received funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is referenced by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in its LCFS FAQs. Learn more at veriflux.io.

Media Contact:

Lori Johnson

External Communications, DTN

...

405-609-9171