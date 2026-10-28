EPB Employees Credit Union Launches New Website With OMNICOMMANDER

New digital experience brings EPBECU's history of personal service to its online presence

- Brian Trotter, CEO of EPB Employees Credit UnionSANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OMNICOMMANDER, the nation's leading digital marketing agency for banks and credit unions, is proud to announce the launch of a new website for EPB Employees Credit Union.Founded in 1954 by employees of the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga, EPB Employees Credit Union has grown from its original group of 431 charter members while staying true to its roots in personal service and people helping people. Today, EPBECU proudly serves the employees, retirees, and eligible families of EPB, Tennessee American Water and BASF Chattanooga.The new website gives members an updated online destination to explore EPBECU's accounts, loans, rates, and services. It also brings together access to online and mobile banking, membership information, financial calculators, and other helpful resources.“EPB Employees Credit Union has a long history of serving its members with a personal touch, and that's what we wanted the website to reflect,” said Eric Isham, Founder and CEO of OMNICOMMANDER.“Brian and his team were wonderful partners throughout the process. I'm proud of the work our team did to help bring an improved online experience to their members.”Brian Trotter, CEO of EPB Employees Credit Union, praised the OMNICOMMANDER team's partnership throughout the redesign and launch.“Our experience working with OMNICOMMANDER on the redesign and launch of EPB Employees Credit Union's new website has been outstanding,” said Trotter.“From our initial conversations through the completion of the project, the entire experience has been professional, positive, and enjoyable.”Trotter also recognized the support throughout the project, noting patience, responsiveness, attention to detail, and willingness to work through the credit union's questions, suggestions, and revisions.“The finished website exceeded our expectations, and we're excited about the improved online experience we're now able to offer our members,” Trotter said.“I highly recommend OMNICOMMANDER to any credit union looking for a knowledgeable, professional, and personable team to help strengthen its digital presence.”The project reflects OMNICOMMANDER's approach to financial institution websites as more than digital brochures. By combining strategy, design, and clear product and resource presentation, OMNICOMMANDER helps credit unions create digital experiences that communicate who they are and make it easier for members to connect with the services they need.To explore the new EPB Employees Credit Union website, visit .About EPB Employees Credit UnionFounded in 1954, EPB Employees Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving the employees, retirees, and families of EPB, Tennessee American Water, and BASF Chattanooga. EPBECU offers personal service and financial solutions designed to help members save, borrow, and work toward their financial goals.About OMNICOMMANDEROMNICOMMANDER is the #1 digital marketing agency for credit unions and banks, delivering the first fully integrated digital ecosystem built exclusively for financial institutions. OMNICOMMANDER is the market leader for website design and hosting. As a veteran-owned company, OMNICOMMANDER's mission is to empower financial institutions to have control over their digital presence. Every OMNICOMMANDER solution is powered by a world-class team of financial institution experts. Specializing in fully customized, ADA-accessible websites and end-to-end marketing solutions, OMNICOMMANDER helps financial institutions strengthen their brands, improve digital engagement, and achieve measurable growth. For more information, visit OMNICOMMANDER.

Christi Sims

OMNICOMMANDER

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EPB Employees Credit Union Launches New Website with OMNICOMMANDER News Provided By OMNICOMMANDER October 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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