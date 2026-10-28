76 Fence Schaumburg Wins Best Of 2026 - Fence Installation Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Northwest Chicagoland fence contractor recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for quality installations and a 4.9-star overall Google rating.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 76 Fence, a residential and commercial fence company serving Schaumburg and the Northwest Chicagoland area, has been named Best of 2026 - Fence Installation in the Fencing Contractors category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on public Google reviews, where the Schaumburg team holds an overall 4.9-star rating. It reflects the company's focus on quality craftsmanship, transparent communication and a hassle-free customer experience.

76 Fence was founded in 2020 by Patrick Brouillette, who set out to raise the standard for fence installation after struggling to find a quality, hassle-free option for his own home. The company's name is inspired by 1776, the year the United States gained independence, and it is guided by core values of respect, integrity, transparency, diligence and innovation.

The Schaumburg team installs privacy, semi-privacy, pool safety, pet safety, picket, split rail, horizontal and custom fences, along with security fences and gates for homes, businesses and homeowners associations. Customers can choose from vinyl, wood, chain link, aluminum, steel and composite materials. The team handles city permits, provides repairs, maintenance and weather coatings, and offers flexible financing. Every installation is backed by manufacturer warranty coverage, and the company is fully licensed and bonded.

"A new fence should be one of the easiest home projects you ever take on, and that's the experience we work to deliver every time," said Patrick Brouillette, Founder of 76 Fence. "From the free estimate and the permits to the final post, our team stays with customers every step of the way. This recognition is a credit to the crews and project leaders who show up, communicate clearly and take real pride in their work."

Since 2020, 76 Fence Schaumburg has installed thousands of fences across Chicagoland communities including Addison, Arlington Heights, Aurora, Barrington, Bartlett, Batavia, Bensenville, Bloomingdale and Bolingbrook, and offers free estimates by phone or email.

About 76 Fence

76 Fence is a residential and commercial fence company founded in 2020 by Patrick Brouillette. Its Schaumburg, Illinois team provides fence installation, repairs, maintenance and weather coatings across Northwest Chicagoland, with permit handling, flexible financing and manufacturer warranty coverage. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Patrick Brouillette

76 Fence Schaumburg

+1 847-750-4995

schaumburg@76fence

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76 Fence Schaumburg Wins Best of 2026 - Fence Installation Award News Provided By Awardy October 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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