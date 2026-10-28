Nancy Thompson Coaching Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

KITTERY, ME, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nancy Thompson spent more than 30 years reading other people's charts. In 2024, a breast cancer diagnosis put her name on one, and the view from the patient's chair rearranged how she thinks about medical care. Today, Thompson is a board-certified nurse coach and the founder of Nancy Thompson Coaching, a Maine-based practice that works with women in perimenopause, including those navigating sobriety. She serves clients virtually across the United States and worldwide.

Her shift began in an exam room. Thompson recalls a radiation oncologist who talked through her, with no sign that he was seeing the whole person sitting there.“There has to be a different way, a better way,” she thought.

Her own wellness work followed. Thompson put herself through every protocol she gives clients. Lab testing turned up small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, which she believes her estrogen-blocking medication worsened. When night sweats and hot flashes returned after about a year on tamoxifen, she brought her concerns to a new provider, who agreed to stop the tamoxifen and create a plan for more frequent scans.“It felt really validating to be seen and to be listened to,” Thompson shares.

Recovery is the other half of her story. Thompson is now five years and four months sober. She tried a traditional 12-step program, found it did not suit her, and built her recovery around yoga and community, with Reiki healing and spirituality alongside. Grief after the 2013 death of her mother (for whom she was the primary caretaker) and the quiet of an empty nest during COVID were among the forces that led her to the lowest point of her life.

Thompson says insurance and productivity demands often drive medicine, leaving little time for patients. After spending decades practicing medicine, she chose to unlearn it with a new approach. Functional wellness begins with curiosity.“Let's figure out where my client is coming from and why,” she explains of her approach.“Let's look at the whole person.” Most protocols begin with an elimination diet to calm inflammation, followed by lab work to see what is out of balance. She cautions that Functional Medicine is not a quick fix. It takes real investment, time, energy and finances. It is a long term, holistic approach to wellness.

Hormones sit at the center of Thompson's work. When estrogen drops, Thompson explains, mood follows and blood sugar can become unstable. This can bring on cravings, mood swings and brain fog. She starts all clients off with looking at nutrition and sleep.“Our body heals while we're sleeping,” she explains, adding that a body running on adrenaline and cortisol prioritizes survival over recovery. Movement comes next, in forms that are useful and meaningful, checking to determine whether a client is moving in the best ways for their body.“Are they moving enough?” she asks. Or maybe as sometimes happens, too much (since constant motion can keep the body in fight or flight).

Yoga remains another cornerstone of her practice. Thompson leads power yoga in a room heated to 95 degrees, finishing with about 20 minutes of yin poses and a long savasana. Once a month, she hosts Sober Warrior for people in recovery, a one-hour gentle flow class followed by time for group conversation, support and connection.

For sleepless nights, Thompson recommends breath work. Box breathing means inhaling for four counts, holding for four, exhaling for four and holding empty for four. Buzz breathing calls for humming loudly on the exhale with the ears blocked and the eyes lightly covered, which Thompson explains, resets the vagus nerve.“However, a sleeping partner,” she jokes,“may not appreciate you buzz breathing at 2 o'clock in the morning.”

Her private community gives members room to discuss a subject she says often feels taboo, and includes live Q&As with expert guests. A recent workshop drew participants from their 20s to their 70s, and the overlap in their experiences stood out.“The biggest thing is for women to realize that they are are not alone,” Thompson asserts.

Her advice to a woman who has just started seeing a new provider: Be honest with yourself first, then with every provider, and don't be afraid to ask for help when you need it. Thompson admits that the last part is hard for her, too. To build the habit, she suggests sitting quietly for a few minutes and taking inventory of everything you have carried.“Many people,” she explains,“will land on the same conclusion: 'No wonder I need help.'”

Close Up Radio recently featured Nancy Thompson, founder of Nancy Thompson Coaching, in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday October 26th at 1pm Eastern

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