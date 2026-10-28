Power Star Entertainment's THINK TANK Unveils 'Miracles At The Divine Gift Mart'

“Miracles at the Divine Gift Mart,” a Christmas family drama from Power Star Entertainment's International Creative THINK TANK.

Power Star Entertainment's International Creative THINK TANK, developer of the Christmas family drama“Miracles at the Divine Gift Mart.”

Book cover for“Miracles at the Divine Gift Mart,” a manuscript by Dakota Joe Chauncey, PC Matheson and Nick Bronze in development with Houston Book Publishing.

Adapted from a manuscript in development with Houston Book Publishing, the Christmas drama explores a mysterious gift, faith and a family's hope.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A sheriff can protect an entire town and still be powerless to spare his own child from cancer. That conflict drives “Miracles at the Divine Gift Mart,” a Christmas family drama film treatment unveiled by Power Star Entertainment's International Creative THINK TANK, in which a father's gift becomes the center of a story about faith, recovery and the possibility of divine intervention.The story is adapted from a manuscript by Dakota Joe Chauncey, PC Matheson and Nick Bronze, currently in development with Houston Book Publishing. Set against the Christmas traditions of fictional Bellweather, Ohio, it follows the Harper family as an unexpected discovery brings hope during their daughter's treatment.Twelve-year-old Lily Rose Harper has a life filled with friendships, jokes and plans when a brain tumor diagnosis changes her family's world. Her father, Sheriff Daniel Harper, responds as he would to any emergency: organize, anticipate and protect. But his daughter's illness leaves him searching for something beyond the reassurance he can offer.An overheard conversation about gifts that brought comfort to other families leads Daniel to Divine Gift Mart. There, he discovers a light pink baseball cap embroidered with a gold“17” and a slender cross between the numerals. The number honors Lily's Oct. 17 birthday, while the cross reflects the faith that sustains their family.After chemotherapy takes her hair, the cap gives Lily something personal to wear. Inside its brim, she writes:“I am still Lily Rose.”After Lily receives the gift, her medical team begins documenting encouraging changes. As her condition moves toward remission, the timing gives the cap new significance for the Harpers. Local news anchor and neighbor Elena Ruiz shares the family's experience, sparking curiosity about the light pink cap from Divine Gift Mart and what the Harpers believe may be an answer to their prayers.The story spreads beyond Bellweather. Pink caps appear in schools and fire stations. Families in hospital waiting rooms send encouragement. Strangers find themselves drawn to the circumstances surrounding Lily's recovery and the store where her father found the gift.The attention also tests the family. Requests for medical updates, an unauthorized hospital photograph and proposals to commercialize Lily's image force Daniel and Grace to establish boundaries. With Lily's guidance, they help direct public support toward meals, transportation, lodging, counseling and financial assistance for pediatric cancer families.On Christmas morning, Lily's doctors tell her family that her cancer is in full remission, with continued monitoring ahead.Within the story, that news deepens the mystery surrounding Divine Gift Mart. Daniel arrived searching for a gift; his family emerges with an experience they understand through faith, gratitude and renewed hope. For the Harpers, the cap's arrival and Lily's recovery become inseparable in memory, leaving them to wonder whether Daniel found the gift by chance or was led to it when his family needed hope most.About Power Star EntertainmentPower Star Entertainment's International Creative THINK TANK develops original content across film, television, publishing and recording, including music and manuscripts. It also provides consulting in web solutions and public relations.Studios, producers and prospective collaborators interested in bringing“Miracles at the Divine Gift Mart” to the screen may visit or call 877-836-2556.

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Power Star Entertainment's THINK TANK Unveils 'Miracles at the Divine Gift Mart' News Provided By Rachel Dares PR October 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Religion, Retail



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