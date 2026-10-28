Whistleblower Law Group Launches Whistleblowerlawgroup - 'Standing Up For Truth Shouldn't Cost Your Career'

Whistleblower Law Group

- Danilo BandovicNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Whistleblower Law Group, a practice of Derek Smith Law Group PLLC, today announced the launch of WhistleblowerLawGroup, a website for employees who believe they were fired, demoted or otherwise punished after reporting suspected illegal conduct at work.The launch gives the firm's whistleblower practice, led by Danilo Bandovic, Partner and Chair of the Whistleblower Practice, its own home online. WhistleblowerLawGroup brings together plain-language guides to federal and state whistleblower protections, industry-specific practice pages and online consultation requests for clients served from offices in New York, Philadelphia, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.The first step is a conversation.Employees can request a free, confidential consultation online or by calling 800-419-6192, any day of the week. "Reporting fraud, safety violations or other illegal conduct takes courage, and it can put a person's income, reputation and career at risk," said Danilo Bandovic, Chair of the Whistleblower Practice at Whistleblower Law Group. "People deserve to understand what protections may apply to them before they make decisions about their careers. We created this resource to make that information easier to find, and to make it easier to talk with a lawyer about their situation."The website covers retaliation issues across six areas:.Medical and healthcare whistleblowing.Technology and data privacy.Finance, banking and securities.Government contracts and SEC reporting.Corporate fraud and workplace retaliation.General whistleblower law, including workplace safetyIts guides also walk through state-specific protections, including New York Labor Law § 740, New Jersey's Conscientious Employee Protection Act (CEPA) other whistleblower statutes, along with federal laws that may apply. Because some retaliation claims carry filing deadlines measured in weeks or months,the firm urges employees not to wait to get legal advice.Consultations are free. The firm handles many retaliation matters on a contingency-fee basis, meaning attorney's fees are paid only if there is a recovery. "Our firm believes no one should have to lose their livelihood for doing the right thing," Bandovic added. "This website is one more way to make sure people who speak up know where to turn. Doing the right thing at work shouldn't mean choosing between what is right and your paycheck," Bandovic added.About Whistleblower Law GroupWhistleblower Law Group, a practice of Derek Smith Law Group PLLC, represents employees in whistleblower retaliation matters, with offices in New York, Philadelphia, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. Each attorney is licensed only in the jurisdictions listed in that attorney's profile; where an attorney is not admitted, the firm may work with local counsel or seek admission for a specific case.Danilo Bandovic, Esq. (admitted in New York, New Jersey, and Texas) - 450 7th Avenue, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10123 · 800-419-6192 Attorney Advertising. This release is for general information only and is not legal advice. Contacting Whistleblower Law Group does not create an attorney-client relationship. Every case depends on its own facts and law, and no particular outcome can be predicted or guaranteed.Website:Visit us on social media:For more information: WhistleblowerLawGroup or call: 800-419-6192

O. Tom Chhuong

Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC

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Whistleblower Law Group Launches WhistleblowerLawGroup - 'Standing Up for Truth Shouldn't Cost Your Career' News Provided By Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC October 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law



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